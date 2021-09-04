Pete Buttigieg discusses Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan

More
The secretary of transportation also weighs in on the president announcing his executive action on guns and reacts to being a part of the most diverse presidential cabinet in U.S. history.
8:43 | 04/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pete Buttigieg discusses Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:43","description":"The secretary of transportation also weighs in on the president announcing his executive action on guns and reacts to being a part of the most diverse presidential cabinet in U.S. history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76978112","title":"Pete Buttigieg discusses Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan","url":"/theview/video/pete-buttigieg-discusses-bidens-proposed-23-trillion-infrastructure-76978112"}