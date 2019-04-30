Transcript for Pete Buttigieg says media coverage is 'harder' for candidates of color or women

Hey, welcome back. Mayor Pete buttigieg was reaching out to voters in Harlem yesterday and went on "The daily Show" last night to admit that he's coming into this race with a rather large advantage. Take a look. One of the things about privilege, especially things like white privilege or male privilege, is that you don't think about it very much. It's being in an out group where you are constantly reminded of it. It's not when you're in a majority or a privileged group. And so I try to check myself and make sure I try to understand the factors that help explain why things are going well. But I do think that, you know, there's a media environment that kind of pushes people in the lanes, whether they comfortably fit there or not. I do think it's simply harder for candidates of color or for female candidates. I'm very mindful of that. So he's acknowledging it but what do you do about it? How do we make this change happen? I think just acknowledging it is a huge step, you know, to have that self-awareness that you're privileged just because of the color of your skin. Or because you're a guy. And you're a man. Well, that's a different kind of privilege too. But as a white person, you can walk into a store, nobody's following you, you know. You can buy an apartment anywhere you want. You can buy a house any neighborhood you want as long as you have the money. There's all sorts of privileges. So you say to yourself, gee, I recognize that, and that's a good thing. He's talking about two privileges. Yes. He's talking about the male privilege and white male privilege. And he's not apologizing for it. I'm a big fan of mayor Pete and I thought he handled that question very well. We have these conversations a lot on the show and I think it's important to be able to listen and to be able to live in reality and understand where you came from but not be sorry about the family you were born into or the person that you are because I'm someone -- I mean, I talk about it on the show. I'm a white woman. I was born into a family of privilege. No! I know. My god. My grandfather came from little but he made a lot of This whole time I thought you was a sister. I don't know what I'm -- go ahead, I'm sorry. I'm not going to apologize for -- Why would you apologize. For being born into the family that I was. I'm so proud of that. That being said though, I think we all need to be aware of the world we're in and that we do have opportunities other people don't and that we don't need to apologize for it but I think he handled it very well in saying let's listen to each other more. Let's have these conversations. Do you remember John Kennedy famously said -- the kennedys believed this. They said to whom much is given much is expected, and that's basically it. You know, you take a -- I think that we have a problem in the country sometimes with white guys who don't have a lot, who are struggling and they don't see themselves as having any kind of white privilege so that's where the conversation needs to go with people like that who don't really see that. It is -- even though you're having a hard time, you still have a privilege are if you're white, even if you're poor, only because of the things I just said. If you have some money you can buy a house wherever you want. You can shop wherever you want. You can go to the school in the neighborhood -- that is a good neighborhood for you. And that's something that I think is hard to convey sometimes to people who are It's great that he can empathize as well through that acknowledgment saying that, you know -- Pete. Pete. I adore him, I really do. I think he's sort of the antithesis of what we see in the white house. He has empathy and can seemingly walk in other people's shoes and just to acknowledge the fact that there are other candidates that aren't getting the coverage he's getting. I need you guys to bear with me on this one. I totally agree with what everyone is saying. It's important to recognize privilege when you have it, like Abby, being from a family of privilege. I'm also a white woman. I'm like the whitest girl ever, but okay. You are 1% black, Meghan. Mayor Pete couldn't get legally married until a few years ago so is being gay not considered an oppressed class anymore? That's my question with this. He also -- I'm okay with him talking about it. I love that he and his husband -- America is -- he's by the way neck in neck in new Hampshire according to a "Boston globe" poll. 12% with Bernie Sanders right now. So he's up and rising and I love the fact that he's married to a man is not something we're talking about but I also think it's something we shouldn't ignore meaning that I was an lgbt advocate. He couldn't legally marry his husband until recently. It's okay to say there's also some privileges he didn't have until recently. You know what, the thing, I guess, to do is know that we are all hindered in some way. No one actually gets off. White women, you know, you've had some privilege but not a whole bunch or you all would be much further ahead. Do you know what I mean? Black women, same thing. Women have had a tough time, ceilings, all kind of stuff. Listen, I don't know anyone who hasn't questioned where they're going or how to get there, and white privilege and privilege is a great big phrase but in the day to day stuff when you're just trying to pay your rent and they just knock down your hours and you can't get through, you know, we're all suffering the same stuff. So maybe the thing to do is to not look at folks and say, hey, here's what you don't have but here's what we're going to have, you know, moving it forward, saying, yes, this is a man who's going to change the world. And unite us and here is where we have commonalty. For the first time we can have a first husband in the white house who he said he's excited to pick out the first China, to be the first man to do it. I like it. There we go. Life is changing, baby. It's happening. It's changing whether you are on board or not. The world is changing and we have to be on board with it because our children will leave us behind if we're dragging them down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.