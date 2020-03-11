Transcript for Pete Buttigieg rejects Trump's suggestion to not count ballots after Election Day

Former presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete buttigieg has been making the case on the streets and on Fox News for why Joe Biden and kamala Harris are the winning ticket America needs, and he joins us live right now. Please welcome back Pete buttigieg. Yay! Mayor Pete, welcome back. Thanks for having me back. Good to see you all. It's election day. How Ya feeling? I feel good. It's -- things are definitely pointing in the right direction. Like everyone else, very cautious about all this. We learned our lesson about never getting comfortable about resulting until they're all the way through. We're used to getting results on election night. There's a lot of reasons why that might not happen this time around. Thatoesn't mean there's anything nefarious going on. It means people are making sure every vote gets counted. I believe if everybody votes and every vote is counted, our side is going to win. Here's something that's got me a little on edge. It's impossible for every vote to be counted by tonight. President trump said that he doesn't think -- it's the first time I called him president trump in four years. He doesn't think that the ballots after election day should be counted. Can he do that? Aren't there laws to -- isn't that what this is about? We're supposed to count every vote. Let's be clear, he doesn't have the authority to do that. He can declare whatever he likes. This is a democratic country and we count the votes. I'm disturbed they have this strategy where they're going to court in some of the STEs trying to some of those votes. We're talking about military voters sending votes in the mail. We're talking about all kinds of legitimate, valid voters. This isn't a strategy you adopt if you think're winning. It's a sign of desperation. They've lost every time they tried to do this in the courts. I'm confident votes will be you see the record turnout. These strategies just aren't working. Mayor Pete, we're still in the depths of the pandemic. Infection numbers are rising, as is the death toll. This president continues to downplay its danger. Many of his supporters unfortunately believe him to his now he's suggesting he may fire Dr. Fauci after the election. If Joe Biden wins, how is he going to handle the fact that at this point there are a lot of people out there who believe the misinformation that's been spread and peddled by this administration about the virus? Yeah, this is a real problem. E Biden is somebody who is going to pay attention to doctors, not attack them. He's going to listen to science, not deny it. We're all frustrated with this virus. We all want our lives back. That's only going to happen when we actually deal with it and confront the pandemic. We have a president who is just wishing it away. The good news is help is on the a Joe Biden administration would take several immediate steps to make testing available and free, and to make treatments available and free and get that vaccine out as soon as it's safe. We need to build up trust in this country so people know the vaccine is going to be safe. We need a president reinforcing what our mayors and county health officials have to say. Mayor Pete, you've been on the road campaigning for Joe Biden. The other day you were confronted by a trump supporter. Are you afraid to hear what I have to say? Are you afraid of what I have to say? Do you denounce white supremacy? Yes. Good, then W agree on something. That's a beginning point. See if you can get your president to do the same thing. You handled that with such grace, but what was going through your mind in that moment? It had to be scary. It's frustrating when somebody thinks instead of going out and cheering for their person they have to get in your way. I also knew the folks that gathered to see me speak were there for a reason. The spirit of what we were doing there was bigger than this guy just trying to disrupt everything. I thought the best thing I could do is point to some shared I doubt he'll vote the way I want him to vote. Eventually we were able to have the event as planned. We have to come to a place where -- of course we're going to disagree sometimes. This idea of constant disruption or even the president seeming to give a wink and nod to political violence, that's not who we are. That's not America. N't care what side you vote for. Most Americans already believe that and agree with that. That's part of what we have to re-establish as soon as we turn the page from the trump years. Mayor Pete, I hope if Biden wins you're in the cabinet. It's taken me a long time to learn how to pronounce buttigieg. I would like to say secretary buttigieg. Anyway, we talked to you on the show about your willingness to book shows where we don't see a lot of Democrats, including fox News. You never deliver from your calm delivery of the facts. Last time I was calm was 2014. Why do you keep going on there? How do you stay so unflappable? So here's the way I think of it, you know, most of the viewers of Fox News don't agree with me politically and definitely the people controlling the content on that network, in my view, aren't always being fair. I also know this, I can't blame somebody for not supporting my perspective if they literally have never heard it. It's my job to get that view in front of viewers who are tuning in in good faith. One of the good things coming out of our troubled political moment, I think a lot of people are questioning old habits, including a lot of Republicans who are saying I voted Republican all my life, but this is not what I had in mind. Now that W thismoment, this president who has offended conservative values as well as Progressive values, really American values, that gives us a moment to build a different I'm so excited about what can happen if we get Republicans alongside independents and fro Progressives -- whether we're talking about the climate or racial justice or something like the pandemic -- the pandemic doesn't care if you're Democrat or Republican. It's a threat to all of us. We have to build some common ground here. To me finding common ground doesn't mean watering down your values. It means taking other people seriously and sharing why you care so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.