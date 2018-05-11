Transcript for Pete Davidson mocks veteran Dan Crenshaw on 'Saturday Night Live'

But, you know, "Snl's" Pete Davidson got himself into trouble Saturday night for making this really crappy joke on "Weekend update." Take a look. I realized there are some really gross people running for office this year, so here are my first impressions. Dan crenshaw -- Oh, come on, man. Hold on. You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie. I'm sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever. You know, his cast mate, Kenan Thompson, who's going to be here tomorrow, has kind of said, you know, maybe Pete should like apologize or something. Ideas, thoughts? "Saturday night live" doesn't take any prisoners. They've been on the air for like, what, 40, 50 years now? They took a shot at Alec Baldwin who's part of their family, so they go after a lot of people. And this kid Davidson, his father died in 9/11, and he said I like making things that -- I like making things out of dark, awkward, weird things that you don't really find funny, funny. There's nothing I won't joke about and I think it's because of what happened to me. So he's coming from a place of -- you know, you make fun of things that are so painful to lighten the load. That's where he's coming from. But it's because of those veterans that allows him to sit and do that job every day, to tell those jokes. I'm bumped because I really liked Pete Davidson and I thought it was completely tone deaf and not just him but the producers behind him that helped write it. It's not like free speaking. He's looking at note cards when he's reading it. So this was all rehearsed and planned in advance. KREN saw is a Navy S.E.A.L. Who did five tours of duty. He lost his right eye when he was hit by on ied blast in Afghanistan and returned and did another deployment two more times. I had such a problem with this over the weekend. I'm not a snowflake. I can laugh at jokes. I would think if your father died in 9/11, I don't know his story, but maybe you would be more empathetic to people who sacrificed. I will say that if it were Tammy Duckworth who is also a hero as well and a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, if someone had been making fun of her, I don't know if we would have the same reaction. I don't know if it's because he's a Republican, but the response as the conservatives are angry. Is he going to win? Yes. He's going to be a congressman tomorrow. Why take pot shots at people who have served and made sacrifices. It just wasn't funny. The joke wasn't funny. When I say it's in bad taste, if it's not funny, it's just not good. Is it ever okay to make fun of vets. I'm not that easily offended but I was like, oh. It seemed like such a sucker punch. Why not fun of not only someone's service but their looks. I don't ever really find that funny. And should he apologize, I mean, why not? But they do it all the time over there. Offensive humor is their stock in trade. It's not funny. Humor is the operative word. He said that's how he deals with it and that's fine if he finds catharsis in comedy which a lot of people do but that doesn't give him the right to take shots at someone else's service and people's physical pain. He has a right to do it. You have a right to speak out against it. If "Snl" wants to be in the game where you make fun of wounded veterans, that's a hill you'll die on alone. I didn't like it when the president of the United States did it and I certainly didn't like it when this comedian did it. I agree. People across the board have spoken out about this. You're right, he has every right to say it but we can stand up and say this is not okay. I didn't get that the president of the United States made a joke about her father? Made fun of people with disabilities. He was making fun of people. He's not a comedian trying to get a laugh. If you're making fun of veterans, even if you're trying to be funny, it shouldn't happen. We got to go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.