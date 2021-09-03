Piers Morgan storms off from Meghan Markle discussion

More
"The View" co-hosts react to the backlash Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey received when it aired in the U.K. on Monday.
6:15 | 03/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Piers Morgan storms off from Meghan Markle discussion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:15","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts react to the backlash Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey received when it aired in the U.K. on Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76345289","title":"Piers Morgan storms off from Meghan Markle discussion","url":"/theview/video/piers-morgan-storms-off-meghan-markle-discussion-76345289"}