Transcript for Policy versus personality in 2020 election

So when it comes down to picking a candidate for president, does personalty matter more than like Amy klobuchar did damage control about reports she's a bad boss, did you read about that? Mm-hmm. Anybody want to explain what happened there? She ate a salad with a comb, which by the way, some people find it really -- Tell them why she did that. Because she was hungry and she had no fork. Because the aide that got her the salad didn't bring her the fork, so she had to get a comb -- she had to eat it with her comb and then gave it to the aide to clean it. To make him feel badly about not doing his job. People find that, I guess, kind of negative. I am incredibly impressith her ability to eat a salad with a comb. I'm not sure I could do it. And she combs her hair with a fork. That's the problem. All I know is thank god it wasn't spaghetti. Go ahead, what were you saying? You like that idea? Really? Beto O'rourke, we saw in this documentary at south by southwest this weekend, he was snapping at some of his snap and he doesn't get the same kind of pushback as Amy klobuchar. There's no imagery. She has the comb imagery. No. He's actually on the documentary, on video, snapping at his staff. I think Beto O'rourke gets away with a lot. Beto hasn't declared. She has. That's true. You think a woman, kamala Harris, could get away with roaming the country for three months thinking about the meaning of life and whether they're going to run or not? I mean, Beto -- The minute you announce, things change. Even Joe Biden, who is beloved, the minute he announces, mark my word -- and I love Joe Biden but you're going to see a bunch of articles when he announces that talk about past controversy. I actually think temperament matters. Personalty though. Personality matters but part of personality is temperament and the fact that she's sort of been reportedly very rude to staff, condescending to staff, you know, having people fetch food and then when they get the fork wrong, she forces them to clean her -- Comb. Comb. Her you tensele comb. I think it says something about character. Look at the temperament of the character we have in the white house. Nobody wants to work with these people. That's the problem. Exactly. And so we'll see if Biden enters the race. I think when we had president Obama, that was the true epitome of class. That was sort of how you run your cabinet, how you comport yourself matters. Do you think that Ronald Reagan, for example, he turned the whole country red. Do you remember that map? I hated his policies but he was so amiable and lovely that people just fell in love with the guy. Because it's about personality. It's about character and the personality traits. Just one thing, when we talked about AOC and the quote that she talked about 10% better than garbage, to put it in context, she was discussing about civil rights and people of color, and what she said all together was, I think all of these things sound radical compared to where we are in terms of the rights of but where we are is not a good thing, and this idea of like 10% better than garbage, it shouldn't be what we settle for. So that's very different than -- But again -- Than saying that the united States is garbage. Again, if this is the rhetoric that the left wants to have, by all means -- I do want civil rights for people of color. I think that we're in a very bad place in this country. Everyone wants that. Everyone wants that. Yeah. Not everyone wants that, Abby. Everyone at this table wants that. She's calling that out. I would say the core of this country at its heart, take trump out of it, is good. I talked to my brother this morning who's in Guam and he always puts in perspective for me of how he feels about Americans. He's out there fighting for us, and sometimes we lose sight of I think if you want to be successful in 2020, if Democrats want to be successful, the message is not language like that. She can talk about the issues she's passionate about. The people at the core still believe in goodness. They're always giving messages like that to Democrats. Ilhan OMAR with her anti-semitism, they forget about Stephen king who was an anti-semite and a racist for a long time. This one just showed up recently. They never said anything about it. I think this country on both sides has selective outrage. It's one of the things we've got to get rid of. If you're going to be outraged by somebody being anti-semitic on the left, damn it -- Trump is shocked I tell you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.