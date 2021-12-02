Transcript for Political activist concerned for Putin foe Navalny's safety

Alexion of all me a Russian opposition politician and Putin's most prominent rival has been unjustly arrested. And sentenced to spend more than two years in prison last week I sat down with Michael Weiss an expert on Russian military and domestic affairs to unpack what Americans can do to help I enjoy now Michael brouder founder and CEO of hermit tides capital management his relentless campaign for justice led to congress adopting the mag knit ski act which authorizes the US government to sanction though is it deems human rights offenders to bell welcome to the show I really so happy to see you today. See you. Well I want to start off in 2005 you were denied entry to Russia and declared quote a threat to national security as a result of your battle against corporate corruption and in a nutshell. Can you tell us what happened to you and your lawyer Sergey magnet ski. Yes I was kicked out of Russia and 2005. Declared it threat to national security. Art is generated in 2007 and Moscow sees all or documents. And they may use those documents to community. Highly complex fraud relates dole 130 million dollars in taxes that we need to the Russian government from the Russian government. I hired this the smartest lawyer EU and Russia Sergey maggots eat with 35 years all the time work when American law firm. You figured out all crime he testified against the original ball. Any retaliation. Was arrested by some of the same officials he testified against. Green creek trial detention. Tortured for 300 repeat gains and murdered on November 16 2009. At the age of 37. Look like two children since then. I'm I get on a mission to get justice or agreements. And I put aside all my kids' activities. And our focus all my time all my resources all my energy use when making sure the people who know him base about the justice. Answers the Russians use any justice in Russia we came up at all bird which was go after assets and their travel the web apps. That became known as the leg has yet. Pass in the United States and 2000 well. It's been passed in Canada in the UK in the EU seem to be in Australia and New Zealand and very its other places. What this does he really. Bertans BM. That the psychology you these are restless Vladimir Burton. Because they spend their whole lives. Knowing people imprisoning people doing terrible things in order money. And now we put that money at risk and so Blatter who considers. You in the meg it's yet its use single largest foreign policy priority. He hasn't been able to do that now we haven't walked deal with him on a lot of other issues like an Obama should. Well a billion also on the bestselling book red notice and NA ED TL the horrific treatment that Sergey received while he was in a Russian president of all he released a statement saying quote it's not my plan to hang myself from the bars on the window ward to open my name is worth Rell with the sharpens them he is staying in no uncertain terms that if he dies we should realize that it was murder not suicide how worried are you about the treatment he's going to receive in president. I am very worried about what's going on so just look let's just look at what happened. I'm. Letter Oden prove his secret police try to fuel alexion to only. About five months ago using a chemical agent call bill but shot a banned chemical agent called nova we try to kill him and they didn't succeed. People to go to Germany he was error era Barack read it back Germany where he was in a coma for nearly a month. And the German doctors saved his life. He recovered in Germany. And then he came back Russia after they tried to keep a matter Russia by threatening him with arrest and the multi landed in Russia they arrested him. Easy in the custody. Is alerts. And so I'm I'm extremely worried about news it's now. It will be in Rhode wondered Bruton is means he is true leader the biggest risk Latimer Bremer who berries here little man. And anything that happens who lets you know only in that prison. Yeah I am equally petrified as while. What happened to Sergey and what's happenings in a balmy is horrible. But a lot of times the viewers of the often ask me why I have been so focused on the asked. Can you help me bring this issue a little closer to home we're trying to figure out how to tell the average American at home. Who just you know is going paycheck to paycheck single moms why they should be worried about what's going on Russia and why they ultimately impacts all of last. Well I would tuning is is a guy who doesn't just keep his criminality consigned to the borders of Russia. I'm we've seen what they've done that they recently. I'm past all this US computers and so one day we might wanna turn on the water discovered that the Russians are act the water company. And the water doesn't work. They packed the election in the peachtree creek chaos in in in our politics. HE in the Olympics. Let me it's like you are a mock your boss. Robberies and chartered a country. And partially the biggest risks that we Arab is that we have the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons or any country in the world. The amber stockpiled nuclear weapons run by remote we should all care and and and that it's really important. That what he does them we we can contain. When he worked on the magnate Steve sanctions both in the United States and in your wrapped. I'm how much is the leadership of a particular country matter when it comes to action on rush act and for that how much does it matter of a particular administration. And power like it does in the United States what kind of shift do you think we can see from the top administration the Biden administration. Why I should point out that then some tense times people in the administration's. Are not our only from each other terms of dealing with Russia but. Donald Trump. Vs Joseph Biden are worlds are remember Donald Trump. It's Swiss was defending couldn't using code is a good guy eat it Meyer who Joseph Biden. And our. Expert on foreign policy for many decades understands what a criminal who Beers and so I expect that the Biden. Administration nor Biden himself. Will be much opera who going forward and can be Alexi of only story as news has burst real asked as far as what to Cuba who. My final question for you is what can the average American at home due to support electing a balmy and the magnet ski act. We'll limit the main thing Mendez that the average American can do is is to pay attention. And to Graham to talk about it in talk about it on social media talk about it with their members of congress and can make sure that. That's EM people who put. Let's he not only in jail and due to demand that those people. Our sanction under maggots yeah right there's pressure on on the government and our politicians than something more happened in the end that's what I really. All who eclipsing of all the alliance's use the. Now west's attention and the consequences west in the situation. Well I am you know such a huge fan of yours I really am just so grateful for all the incredible work you're doing please keep the flame going you have so much support. Here in America eight and nine you are currently a citizen of the UK now thank you so much for joining us here at video and bam I hope I speak to you salmon. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.