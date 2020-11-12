Transcript for Preferential COVID-19 treatments?

Let's start on some good news and FDA panel has given the okay in a five's is called the vaccine. And health and human services secretary Alex a's are expects which is days away from an emergency authorizations. Take a look. Just a little bit ago the FDA informed Pfizer that they do intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccines so in the next couple of days probably as we work to negotiate with five's of the information doctors need to. Prescribe it appropriately. We should be seeing the authorization of this first of vaccine in. Will as you just said we will work with Pfizer to get that shipped out and so we could be seeing people getting vaccinated Monday Tuesday of next week. Right well this is suddenly hopeful news but. There are questions. And accessibility since the average American is still months away from giving it. But folks like Rudy Giuliani have Bratton about getting the celebrity treatment. Let me with what who what does this mean what it what does he mean by all of this July. Well first of all of Rudy Giuliani is not a celebrity OK he's a shy still lawyer with dripping hair. And you need to have stylists to fix it up for hand that is not a celebrity is celebrity is can car dash Sheehan Brad Pitt. People who had either looks or talent he had sneaked back so stop calling yourself a celebrity number one. The other thing is I'd do it then trap is gonna stick up for the little guy apparently I would general Ryan is is quite out they have a for the swap. So okay. Dot not to be enhancing negative here this is good news about the of the about the vaccine you know me I'm usually were backer of sunny brook farm but. In this case this is our guy is part of the problem okay he and the cabala charm supporters and people who follow the lies. Have been telling people don't Wear your masks and the vaccine is probably not gonna Oracle whatever lies their telling. So we're gonna have a lot of trouble. Even when we are all vaccinated we still have to Wear a mask and socially just is what it's anybody think that these people are going to comply even that. And then you need something like seventy or 80% of the population. To get vaccinated to have herd immunity. Good luck with that this is going to be a long haul maybe when Biden is in there he can turn me because discussion around but right now. We are at the mercy of some stupid people out to act including the president of the United States. And what you think about others Sarah wolf. First I'm changing my name from Sarah affected joy. Because I feel they had not been good news is we might be actually seeing the first time there's a unified messaging we've watches. There was a divide between who took this virus seriously and most specifically in regard to wearing a mask. Now you've got the current administration wanting to take credit for this vaccine so they want to see it succeed. And then you have the people that always took it seriously anyway so we're waiting for this vaccine. For once we might all be on board actually take this vaccine it's right in our site it's coming down the pipes. And in regard to go look Giuliani. That thing about the part that bothers me we talked about this earlier in the week agent got people that have flagrantly disregarded the science of this virus since the beginning. And have not only done that their personal lives they use their platforms they're very powerful platforms to spread that misinformation. And those people would normally take up the resource is the average person is struggling to get right now right. Giuliani. Get the jump the line still like president trump when he contracted Kobe. Chris Christie and car saying. They're taking they're getting acts access to something that is not readily available that we're regenerate on that you were mentioning joy there's 260 doses. 337. Doses in the country 337000. Hot. That like. Total across this country right now so in speech that have it like Colorado. They're actually capping decreed a ranking system for people that would have access in Utah they're using a lottery wheel so although they're touting this missing yeah. Did not everyone gets access to this. Can I ask. A stupid question is this in this thing exists. And you can take it in three days Europe up and out of the hospital. Why haven't they been developing backed since everybody keeps timeout wind to reopen the economy. If you have something that can get people up and out of the bed and out of the hospitals which people keeps an overcrowded why haven't they concentrated. On creating New York a bet that's my question but and a. Act and we're. You have caught on all of this is an old had I don't remember my husband never and that's and they are the problem with with an investigator and let you know Rudy got what Chris Christie got. Is that you've got to be in the hospital for five days to get the doses so it is. It is you know what would then there's not the hospital capacity. To have everybody was got Colvin in the hospital there's not and it's it's still very costly but listen. Two things that we're talking about one is this vaccine and the vaccine coming to America. When eyes saw earlier this week. The brits start to getting the vaccines those wonderful story William Shakespeare the second man in Britain to get the vaccine. If filled my heart with joy it made me emotional I didn't realize I held his pent up emotion united and thought out my cold. Ice hard too to see these you know. These elderly bricks just so happy getting the vaccine and they gave me a sense of hope now as to Rudy. I mean. I am I guess I'm fun I'm glad he's out of the woods I don't want anybody to suffer with coldly because my family hats. But let me just tell you something. It is ignominious it is insufferable that somebody who's been asked reckless act selfish as ridiculous who's been spewing this beetle. So wedding and passing gas pedal for a five difference updates. It's able to get celebrity treatment and privileged treatment that other people who he has exposed. Do not. That is disgraceful and he should be changed for that and all these people going to Christmas parties at the White House and going to all these super spreader event's. Knowing that because they're somehow and trans orbit. They can get access to a cocktail of drugs that other Americans cat. Shame on you shame on you because you are and and exposing people there's legislatures all over the place that had to close this week because Rudy Giuliani was in there. Ewing hey its stake. You know what he what I have an idea instead of giving Julie Annie. Bring jet arrived they should give him Dina who went right haven't that would help the situation I think.

