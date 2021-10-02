Transcript for Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell bakes Valentine’s Day sugar cookies with Sara Haines

Sugar cookies with frosting are like my call passive foods how in my in New York City and I am not finding the best sugar cookie. Your picture on its around I was like there she is my perfect sugar cookie. What I do album and metallic touch them I have to eat and now Lou. Oh and held up watch. What what what it's that to treat when you ask people to work later they get a clip right. That's what they didn't get me to stately Billick they'll be a cooking. I. Valentine day's main look a bit different this year but even if forced up in fact we can still whip up some sweet treats to celebrate from home. Please welcome creator of the blogging is to Graham account freckle kitchen baker John can now. I'd. Think that would for having me. I have to start with how I discovered DO I saw a picture on Inkster Graham of the most perfect sugar cookies and I slid engineering PMs the and said pretty much I'll pay anything where these cookies I want them now. And you explained I mean you don't sell them for that. They could only be get this this is the next best thing we're gonna bake together to them very excited. OK before we start at winning tell everyone at eastern in the middle school math and science teacher still haven't that turning to prep kitchen. You know I grew up with my mom in the kitchen like baking my whole life it was hopefuls and a passion of mine and once we start thinking about having our kids I do that I wanted to spend more time with them at home so my husband. That you know you love baking why don't you make that like an extension for your period. And her because she was born and I get spent a lot of time that the kids and a lot of time in the kitchen. I think your husband had selfish motives if my husband came to me and said I wanna. Start a preppy kitchen right bake every day I would say you should pursue your dreams I too will go along that journey into your taste tester. He does what the pit testing at well tonight. Funny that you promised me sugar cookies I want you to walk me through this magical recipe says I'd I have a feeling. It's not gonna look quite like this I might be a fail at this but we're gonna try. I have the utmost confidence in you and you have heard occasionally like everything to be delicious. Easy and beautiful these cookies have it all if supports shares or starting off well check in our. But they're trying radiance we have four cups of flour and one magical ingredient that's the cornstarch. And add a third of a cup and right there. If war starts and give meals Lee is there. Both those liter Agence it'll be so sharp and melt in your mouth they're not going to be glued being spread out nobody likes of in the cleaning a cut the cookies gonna have like boundaries. Yet the cooking is another nice clean and just not gonna be spreading in the and al-Qaeda at the sultan and whisk about tank. It enough that now we're gonna go for the what it's. Cleaned up our veterans senator okay. And what women do now it is just added to exit you can make at room temperature and at all as fast so. Mix those eggs then. Can't say I'm thinking question. Yeah quite some recipes call for Jeff thing egg white or just stay yields not just the easy Ed. So your egg whites. In your eggs yogurt totally different and wiped you can rock club they can give you a beautiful fluffy caper nights worrying. Egg yolks are. All over richness and flavor so sometimes you have more richness to a recipe you're gonna have more egg yolks are only egg yolks. So that you want to be light and fluffy you'll just use the whites so it's a lot for texture. It's for texture and also for flavor that chip like computing at Custer deepening egg yolks all day long okay. I think she's been have a nice to know what this is the flavor makes a big difference. Once that's all mixed up produce and a dump her dry ingredients that. Set that aside and were on the next thing that. No one else when asked his I don't I didn't. Up for Christmas my parents gave me a stand mixer like this I usually use a hand mixer is that possible in all baking recipes. You can definitely is that or even a spat solo will work just fine and make sure it's a novel one but I just broke a wooden one today okay. Good note. What you have your dope I'm a little sheet and that's recollect what told roll it out ahead of time before it's too hard. Okay you get all the hard work out of the way and it's less work later on. Now what happened did its geeky because I know whenever I've done sugar cookies it off and sticks. This is the magic of the cornstarch because now you can take a break we'll it's not gonna stick on their hands or anywhere else than holding a chain can't really history. That was just the corn it doesn't think. The cornstarch and this little dash of amid a big difference lapsed. After the rolled out like maybe an eighth of an inch or so it's kind of but here what we're gonna cut our sugar cookies out and. Miami like I'd take all day I don't have a ton of bees. Cut outs because you always there's not having the right one rate if you're. Lacking a cookie cutter you can just cut one out that this pencil and then use a little like to cut around it. Funny story actually debate even the pandemic in the holy sheep I had was adopt phones. And like kids kept saying mom why did you make dog bashed simply try and that aspect. So I understand the wrong cut out. Yet. Beautiful cookies you can see that they're really not falling apart and I Alderman Mike turns right now. Police those aren't sealed up piece of parchment paper but baking sheet or even though hundreds in okay. And then it can be used to get pop with the oven at 350 per eleven to twelve minutes okay. Once that's out you're gonna find. Beautiful cookies are already how weak defrost them they know they're some temperature control issues with sometimes frosting and hot cookies. It's really just until the room temperature if it's a bit warm it's going to be a little bit less here than you might like. OKN I is this a recipe I know you have two little boy is. Better yes three and a half that's right for Walken and George thank you you do this recipe with them. I do one thing that if you have little ones they're peaking with them. They like put everything in their mouth. So you don't want to have a flower you could pick up while corporate ten minutes at 350 Internet killed all the bacteria that could be. During some bad stuff in you can. Breath a little bit more assured if they're popping things and that about I didn't know to be worried about that so thank you for Adams went right thank you you know here's the thing. They would allow service from decorating. For the decorating you can just rake frosting across the top. You can drop patterns are those lines or you could outline it and flood the cookies it's totally up to you. Cash these are very did you create this recipe. Yeah I did a little bit of experimenting and I've wanted to sugar cooking that wouldn't you like popping up are spreading but still being really delicious. After a woman of trial and error I came up with this I'm so happy I get to share it. The people can make sure that begins at home all the times you design all of your hard heat create all your recipes. I did so it's a lot of recipe testing which we get like snack on and it's just you know part of the fun of having a good like. You have one lucky family to have US home and aching all the delicious has now I gotta try this is the taste test OK yeah. I'm gonna take one I didn't make. It. Well not written. Let's go that this is a really good and it's also that frosting is still tasty sometimes when they're pretty they don't taste good. A yes. I'll Oliver goes a long way. John thank you for breaking this down I still would have liked the door to door delivery and I will expect one at some point when you are anywhere near me. I want a beautiful display of these cookies. Cookie boxes on the way I love that much I'm thinking so much for walking us through that it is scary. If you don't follow you gotta following out as your counsel so much on his Grammy and I fully ready to eat Britain sugar cookies. On our web site. Ain't he got happy Valentine's Day thank you happy Valentine's Day.

