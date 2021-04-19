Transcript for Producer Scott Rudin steps aside after accusations

Longtime movie and TV and Broadway producer Scott room just announced she's stepping back. From the spotlight after a whole bunch allegations of abuse and violence from acts that present performers. And one person has speaking out is Moulin Rouge star Karen. I'll leave I'll. All of shoot and us governments. Banco do the clap. Building a better industry for my students is more important need putting money in my pockets for Ali often don't hear me. This sounds about Scott rude and unacceptable. Unacceptable. That's the easy when you're off. That's a monster. That's should be no brainer. Those you say you're scared what are you afraid. Shouldn't be more freeing all. Not sing something and more people getting hurt. So have we got into place that place where pat bad workplace behavior is. Unacceptable I mean we've been talking about this. For a long time sack as it is it new or something changing when you think. I'm sure that hell hope so that we are getting past that this has been a long time coming I do think. The meat to movement was kind of the opening door for people not having to suffer in silence and deal with this abuse this man does sound like a monster and I am kudos to Karen Olivo for speaking up as she said quote. Building a better industry is more important company money in my pocket. And she took that risk and put her neck out there she said this is in a secret everyone knows this he literally lake. Broke someone's hand or like injured some of hand putting a laptop down he threw up Tito us ate like union. The acts of I would say a toddler but it sounds more like a psychotic toddler. And this is. Zero stop unacceptable no one should have to work in this environment and when you take away his title in his power in any other office adding that person would be out in a sect that no woman have to think about it. So we need to start screening people what that scene litmus test this is absolutely unacceptable. Joy do you agree. With which car and I. I think that the feminist movement to now goes back to trying to deal with stuff like this men in power and throwing their weight around like this jerk. You know it makes me crazy because it's always men in power who punched down. And and yell and scream and throw baked potatoes or whatever they're doing and low a lower level people. So it really don't cool to somebody lights Karen Olivo. Two to go walking out because she has power they can't do the show without tack. That's really what is important to people sick away from this that if you do have power and you're on a lower rock. Using it using. You know because it'll just continue otherwise. Megan you think this will inspire more people to out there abusive bosses. Yet mysteries really. Saddest sky rudeina on his old assistant at his brother. Beta video yesterday talking about how his brother was. Led to suicide. Because he had experienced such severe abuse and add such. I intend psychological ramifications were not just talking about like. I mean -- I'm glad to see as Sara said that culture sort of shifting. Not just need to be talking about different kinds of abuse that people can experience no workplace I think there was a moment in time where. Things like a double wears Prada like a really sort of made it seem like having a crazy abusive boss was something they like you sort of had to do you in order to get to the next wrong. In in your career and where to be successful and I'm really glad to see that shift. Culturally away from not because it is dangerous and is toxic and it should not be acceptable and Scott written sounds like a socio path from everything. I've read and seen from people coming out with their testimonies it's really awful. Sonny would you. I think the ending. The practice of nondisclosure. Agreements won't help here. It would absolutely helped because many of these abused employees were forced to sign. These and DA's are non disclosure agreements. As part of their as a condition of employment and so you know when there are no consequences to behavior that's when they attack of this type of behavior. Continues an I think Megan is absolutely right you know. This week we often hear about sexual harassment. When it comes to the time's up movement but the time's up movement. Has been very outspoken in this case because this is about. This type of abhorrent bullying behavior the screaming the throwing of things I remember as a young lawyer. Working for a partner at a law firm who threw a book at me who used to scream at me all the time and I can't begin to tell you. I'm how demeaning. Of an experience is that that is. And so you know we just have to stop that kind of behavior. In the workplace and their needs to be a zero tolerance policy. For that kind of behavior because it is often purpose which perpetrated. Against people. That really almost are are always at the lower level on an in offices and and people as I think joystick punch down or or perhaps in the saharan. An and. It's just it just happened cops and some. You know sunny and it made me think of something. I just sort of an incident because of yes and that my first movie I haven't made I was like a small part I. I was a waitress or something and it and the director with some nasty to me I was so scared and he and humiliated me in front of the whole cast has started crying. People just stared at me and felt sorry for me. And down I didn't really I just finally did the prime and I I went home. And then at about six or seven months later I got a talk show when I had that guide the director on as a guest and I told the audience how mean he was to me. So that's how I got back at him. By humiliating him in public act now not everybody has the privilege of having their own talks now but it I will have roadways so watch out. Oh I by the way have a legal note. In a statement Scott Rudin said much has been written about my history of troubling interactions. With colleagues and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior course individuals directly and indirectly I am now taking steps that I should have taken. Years ago to address this behavior. Well time will tell won't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.