Transcript for Professor invokes Barron Trump’s name during impeachment hearings

Welcome back. Pamela karlan took heat for making this analogy. Take a look. The constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron. It makes you look mean. Oh my god. She's so mean. I mean think about all the things his father said about different people, but excuse me. I just -- maybe they missed this part, but she was not speaking about the child. No. She was speaking about his name and how it played into what he could not do. You cannot take a title. She was not being disrespectful or nasty, and even if you thought there was something questionable about the joke, you might have just said, you know, I don't know if I would have made that joke, but I understand where you are coming from. Melania tweeted about it, didn't she? Melania was upset. Again, this has nothing to do with the kid. Can you imagine yourself saying exactly the same thing? I could just imagine. You have a sense of humor and a lot of these people do not have it. Why aren't they concerned about the 70,000 children being held at the border? They're worried about this one child? He deserves respect and love and affection. He's a lovely kid as far as I can tell. He seems like a nice kid. You said, the joke was about the father. It wasn't even a joke. It was a play on words. It had nothing to do -- But she apologized. I might be the only one here that sees this as pretty sick and a total low blow and stupid. Sick? Yes. Why is it sick? You could also read the joke as -- It wasn't a joke. She said it was a joke. It was an analogy. She didn't mean it as a joke. Why do you think it's sick? Talking about political kids unless they're on the front lines, they're off limits. I'm the only one at the table that has been a political child. You go there. I was talking in the previous segment, and Democrats continue to give Republicans ammunition and headlines. Today we're talking about this, instead of every headline being about the impeachment. What are they supposed to do? Are they supposed to put tape over their mouths? The kids in cages argument, it's brought about every other day on this show and elsewhere because it's the case you go to, when you can't defend on the democratic side. When the children are -- Let's do -- I was just about to say. Let's go the food stamps then. Can I weigh in on what Abby's saying? I actually agree with you. I thought it was so ill-advised and quite frankly just dumb for a constitutional scholar during a very important hearing, an impeachment hearing to make a joke. It wasn't a joke, sunny. I thought it was, and I thought it was bad humor. During a joke, you laugh. You didn't like the fact she did She apologized. I don't think Barron should be talked about. You should ask Chelsea Clinton how it feels to be talked about. We should ask a whole bunch of folks. I didn't like it. How vicious it is, and, you know, some people get it. Some people didn't. You felt it was too much. I felt she was trying to make a point, which I understand, but I do want to get to this thing because what's really pissing me off is while we're talking about all of this, there are children about to be let go on food stamps, and I just want to know -- I would like to know all of the numbers that back that up because I don't -- I have been on welfare, okay? I lived on welfare, and it helped me. It was good for it to be there for me. I want to know how many people are sitting around because they use this argument in the -- what was it the '70s? The welfare queen and all that. People are not sitting around hoping to just -- people are trying to find work, okay? People are trying to find work, and you are not allowed to really work at all if you are getting stamps or assistance. You have to make all kinds of movement. Now you want to change the situation around, that's something, but why are you trying to knock all these people what about the elderly who is also able-bodied but may be unable to go do a job? What about kids? They are able-bodied as well. You're knocking them off. What the hell, man? What the hell? And most importantly I think because it's harming about a million children. There are children that are going to be lose -- Yeah. It's basically a law against able-bodied adults without children. Without ildren. How would it hurt the children? My hundredsing is that children will lose things like their lunch subsidies, so they won't be able to eat food. They won't be able to eat lunch, and so when you have -- the problem here is when you have the first lady tweeting out about protecting minor children, I would like to see that same energy with the first lady perhaps talking to her husband about children in cages, about children at the border, about children being separated from their families and about children losing their food. To that point -- I would like to see that energy. These migrant children, I bring it up a lot.

