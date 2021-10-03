Queen calls racial issues raised in Meghan Markle interview ‘concerning’

More
"The View" co-hosts react to Queen Elizabeth breaking her silence with a statement saying the “family is saddened” by claims Prince Harry and Meghan made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
7:56 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Queen calls racial issues raised in Meghan Markle interview ‘concerning’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:56","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts react to Queen Elizabeth breaking her silence with a statement saying the “family is saddened” by claims Prince Harry and Meghan made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76366793","title":"Queen calls racial issues raised in Meghan Markle interview ‘concerning’","url":"/theview/video/queen-calls-racial-issues-raised-meghan-markle-interview-76366793"}