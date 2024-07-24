Ralph Macchio talks last season of 'Cobra Kai' and upcoming 'Karate Kid' movie

Macchio tells “The View” how it feels to conclude this chapter in the “Karate Kid” universe and how he went from on-screen adversaries to teammates with his co-star William Zabka.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live