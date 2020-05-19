Transcript for Rebecca Jarvis explains the impacts of reopening the US economy too soon

So the White House is pressing states to reopen. Without really testing our you know it. It just didn't mess back out and getting it I don't think any American doesn't want to get back to work but what is now we doing this the right way. Is Sarah better way to be doing that. While it will be I talked to economists of a lot of different political stripes and across the board they're pounding the table saying this is not a by Mary decision this isn't a decision to save your life or see your job and part of that. Comes down to getting back to work but doing that very safely. And when I talk to businesses CEO's executives like IBM's Janie Rowe Matty who has grown up with that company and run the company for a number of years what they're looking for. Is more continuity such that. If she says to her employees. We're gonna tell you to Wear masks were gonna take your temperature we're gonna do all of these things as you come back to the office she knows that those employees if they go and meet with employees at another company they ate too. Are going to be safe but back to this original idea. We very likely will not have a vaccine for this year and certainly not Intel next year and as a result of that if we are in a wait and see approach until we're in a completely. Perfectly finite your help is 100%. Safe environments from Kobe nineteen there's the ripple effect. I'm all of the economic consequences on people's help the fact that people aren't going to doctors for routine checkups they cancer screenings are down. That screenings up vaccinations for children are down these all have long term health consequences. And in the jobs market what we've heard from fed chair Powell for example is that the longer unemployment last at these elevated rates. The more long term. Unemployment will stay like this and there the harder it is to bring back those jobs in the future and of course that also has. Economic and personal consequences suicide rates. Issues with people being able to put food on their table we have now already seen that play out especially. When it comes to food with the nation's food banks right now. Rebecca I have set on the show there are a lot of ways to die from cold it in this crisis we're seeing depression levels we haven't seen before calls it's what hot suicide hotlines are spiking domestic violence is on the rise. Alcohol is in an old Buick uses how big of our wall should these things play in opening back up the economy. Well if it's certainly a factor to consider sales force. Which is a company that employs mostly people who can work from home. Did a study early on in that this crisis and surveyed all of their employees and found that more than 30% of their employees were already. Facing mental health issues. And for anybody out there who is especially in that category facing an issue. There are resources for you I would recommend you reach out your employer. That you reach out through your health care providers and and seek help immediately. But in this bigger sense Maggie and where. There aren't ease out Cobbs these negative outcomes that. Art just a matter of dollars they are a matter of live's it's a consideration you know the United Nations put together researched. That shows they expect 250. Million people around the globe to be facing starvation. At the end of this year. And there are these ripple of facts to keeping things shut down into our food supply that. We are only seeing just the very early stages. Of what apple mean in the longer term cents which is why again back to this original idea it is so important to have consistency and messaging. And as we return to work. Many CEOs tell me they want to see mask wearing be ubiquitous and they want to see testing and they're willing to own some of that process. And in for some of that but they want to see it ubiquitous across the board. So you know I was thinking that they can open whatever they want. All of these businesses but if people don't feel safe sitting at a restaurant or even going to the to the restroom not to mention it I'm going to the mall and shopping. A sitting close to people in restaurants and the sports events etc. How how she said the governor exposed to the people I'm not gonna go even if they say they can go. How the business is gonna handle that it's up. It's a really interesting point and what we've actually seen in the states where there are re openings and it's possible to reopen. Some of the businesses have already selected to remain close now. You could say that's because a public health because may be their employees are concerned come back you could also. Argued that some of these businesses for example a restaurant where if you're reopening with social distancing measures in place. You're not gonna have the number of tables in your restaurant that you had before this crisis began. And even if every single one of the tables that you do have open is filled. Your not necessarily going to be able to make ends meet to keep that restaurant surviving so. That's a big question as things go forward one thing I would say joy to anybody out there who. Might feel forced into returning to a job where they don't feel safe. Under the care Zacks there are provisions that say you can stay if you have a preexisting or underlying condition that means that you would. Have a negative reaction or or more negative reaction to Kobe nineteen potentially. You can make the argument that you are not returning to work you can continue to collect unemployment. Even if you don't have child care and I know that's an issue I mean in our house that's an issue and I know that's an issue across the country. If you do not have child care you too. Can claims your employer that you're not a position to return yet and you can collect unemployment and that's under the cares act. Rebecca doctor fat she warned that if we open too soon. We risked triggering an outbreak that we can't control and that could devastate the economy even worse than it is now. What are the risks up opening and then closing again how damaging would that be. Well this strikes at the heart of the US economy and that is confident so we are a consumer driven economy which means. 70%. Of our economic growth comes back to how we behave is consumers are we spending money. And if the virus words you respond as people return to work with. Great spikes and if we were to see this resurgence something along the lines of 1918. That could be a huge issue. For the economy I would say that at the same time also an issue for the economy is confidence around job security if people start returning to work. And jobs aren't coming back if it suddenly is realized at that. Actually these businesses many of them small businesses the thirty million small businesses across the country. He there are afraid to reopen or can't reopen because of there the new reality that we all face that too can have eight a very. Devastating affect on both the economy and potentially out lights and so sunny I would argue. Based on everything that I heard from every CEO and every economist that again. This approach. It cannot be a purely all or nothing approach which we can't throw caution to the winds. If we re open ended and at the same time. The jobs in this country their livelihoods and and very unfortunately their lives. But Alaska's some practical advice from you for those people who are living paycheck to paycheck. And now are not working what should they be doing right now. Well this is such a serious moment for so many families and so top won't be so the number one thing is you want to go through your expenses. And make sure that you're only at this point paying for those things that are essential if you haven't already had conversations with your bank. About forbearance if you've lost your income if you're not able to make those payments speech that your bank if it's a mortgage or speak to. Your landlord if it is a rental and see what can be gotten. Around that as far as forbearance is concerned. You're entitled to three months in most private banks but if it's a government backed mortgage are entitled to a year. The only thing I would caution against their for people though is. If you can't afford to make those payments. You should afford to make those payments will be so even though it's a possibility right now it's not something you don't want to get behind on that mortgage if you can keep from doing that. And what about for those people with retirement savings in the absolute worst case. Should they be taking money out of their 401K. What I would say this is a last resort under the cares acts. The fees if you were gonna take that money out early in the fees have been waived but you still have to pay taxes on the money that you take out. And one thing I wouldn't really say is if you're young and you have time in front of you you have to think about what taking that money out means for your future your basically stealing from your future. If you take 101000 dollars out of that for a when he today. That money if you live it out for the long run could be worth 60000 dollars so think long and hard. I wouldn't scrape by in what ever way is possible before going to that last resort of your for a one heck. Rebecca I'm companies are rethinking what their workforce will look like post corona. Twitter announce our recently that it will allow some of its workforce to continue working from home forever. If they choose to do so do you think the workplace will ever look the same. This is huge and and I don't think that the workplace we'll look the same for a long time and you think about the ripple a fact. Of what something like that means for these major companies that are now saying you can work from home suddenly. Metropolis is like New York in San Francisco and Los Angeles and Chicago where the cost of living is so expensive and what you get. For your dollar is so old ladle but you choose to live there because you go to work there. We'll suddenly for people who have that flexibility now they can be thinking. Actually I'd like to move somewhere with more space that isn't directly in the city and what we have already seen since this crisis began. Is some movement out of urban area has. It just in the area New York where I am only about 50% according to the census 50% of the people who were there before the crisis are still here. And say you're seeing this flight out of cities and for many millennia olds and young families. Out of cities are looking a lot more popular sunny I think the other thing we're gonna see is. Even companies that do welcome their employees back we'll do it in ships not everyone's coming back every single day Google just today said that 60% of their workforce will come back one day a week. Towards the end of this year. Banks are doing that. But of course there is there are two economies in the US there's the economy where you can work from home and then there's the service economy where you are an essential local employee right now. And you have to be there on the job to make money and this is raising so many questions. About that as well and the fort future structure of our economy because. It it's it's an impossible decision for so many families right. So Manning. Thank you Rebecca Jarvis who level when you come talk to ask has she and you make it clean and understand. Thank you.

