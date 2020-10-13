Remembering Roberta McCain

Cindy McCain and “The View” co-hosts reflect on the long life of John McCain’s mother, Roberta Wright McCain, who died Monday at 108.
0:36 | 10/13/20

Transcript for Remembering Roberta McCain
We add our condolences to the passing of your mother-in-law, Roberta. She truly was one of a kind, wasn't she? She was absolutely one of a kind and someone that we all admired. For me particularly, I not only looked up to her, but she was a great mentor and great guide for me through the mind field of politics. I will miss her so much. I cannot tell you. She was such a lovely woman. I'm just glad she's with John now and they're probably arguing politics and having a great time.

