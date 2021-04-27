Rep. Adam Kinzinger on RNC censure and his fears of a budding civil war in America

The congressman tells "The View" that some Republicans’ downplaying of the events of Jan. 6 is "a huge endemic within the party" and explains how becoming a father impacted his role as a Republican.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live