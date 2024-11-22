Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on bathroom bill: ‘Nancy Mace clearly needs an intervention’

Jeffries reacts to Rep. Nancy Mace targeting the first openly transgender member of the House, Congresswoman Sarah McBride and discusses his new book, "The ABCs of Democracy."

November 22, 2024

