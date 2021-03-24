Rep. Joe Neguse looks to community for ‘inspiration’ while pushing for gun reform

More
In the wake of the Boulder shooting, the Colorado congressman shares how the victims’ families are grappling with their devastating loss and why he supports the gun control bills passed by the House.
9:18 | 03/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Joe Neguse looks to community for ‘inspiration’ while pushing for gun reform

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:18","description":"In the wake of the Boulder shooting, the Colorado congressman shares how the victims’ families are grappling with their devastating loss and why he supports the gun control bills passed by the House.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76657551","title":"Rep. Joe Neguse looks to community for ‘inspiration’ while pushing for gun reform","url":"/theview/video/rep-joe-neguse-community-inspiration-pushing-gun-reform-76657551"}