Is Rep. Maxine Waters sending the wrong message?

As both sides began closing arguments in ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial for the death of George Floyd, “The View” discusses the congresswoman telling protesters to get “more confrontational.”
10:07 | 04/19/21

