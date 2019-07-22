Transcript for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard calls Harris' exchange with Biden at debate 'underhanded'

The lineup for the nest next democratic debate with just announced and this time you're gonna be on stage with Joseph Biden and calmly Harris. I'm you called her attack on Biden -- political ploy I pressed her on this when she was on the show a few weeks ago. I'm I want to know would you expect more confrontations this time and time around. And will you call for what it is accused of last time that I will. Continue to call it for what it is. I think that voters across this country deserve to see the contrasting positions that we have amongst our candidates and democratic primary. But you know. Attacks just for the sick personal attacks attacks just for the sake of trying to push yourself forward in in the campaign I think our our country has and I Pamela did. I do I do I mean really when it came out her position. Was. The same as what Biden is saying his position is but the thing that I'm looking forward to doing the debates and it's an important platform to have this opportunity in front of millions of people. It's really two to talk about some livings we discussed today about the most important responsibility the president has its commander in chief. And the experience that I bring both as a soldier for over sixteen years. Deployed twice to the Middle East serving in congress almost seven years on foreign affairs armed services Homeland Security committees. I have more experience in this area that prepare me to do that job of commander in chief on day one than the vast majority of candidates combined adult this this worries me is deeply personal level because as a soldier we've seen me in the consequence. Of having a president who has no experience in foreign policy. Doesn't know what the consequences of decisions that your she'll be making we'll talking about that you want to participate in the debate that night that every Democrat onstage raise their hands for giving all undocumented. Immigrants health care. Do you support that. I think it's the wrong question to ask what is the right click the right question to ask is. How we change our immigration policy so that we don't have millions of people who are living in the shadows who are undocumented. We have to make it so that a there's a path to legal residency or citizenship for those who are currently here so they can. Come out from the shadows they're not dealing with this uncertainty that they have now and that we actually reform this broken immigration system. That really has not yet been reform for purely. Political reasons may get so that there is an easier avenue for those Chris could wants visit here or lawyers say. That readies undocumented. Immigrants are getting health care but by going to. Emergency rooms anyway and that's driving up the cost yeah so that's the thing that's it needs to be corrected it that it does need to be corrected but again I think it's it's important for us to stop reacting. To that crisis of the moment and we have to deal with these deeper seated issues otherwise they will never ever be solved very quickly do you support decriminalizing border crossings. That's something that's something that I'm looking at not one or does make a brief comments on that because when I say against. Decriminalizing. Could lead to open borders.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.