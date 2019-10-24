Transcript for Republicans storm impeachment hearing

Welcome to "The view." Yeah. So yesterday Florida congressman Matt Gates led a stampede of house Republicans into the basement of the capitol demanding to know what's going on in there. There are Republicans in there by the way who are hearing the testimony that's going on. It's been happening, and so were they just showing that, in fact, they are listening to you know who, who said get tougher on impeachment, or was this just theeter? I think they're scared because, you know, trump said that any never Trumper is considered scum. He called them scum in a tweet. He's very presidential, isn't he? They don't want to be labeled as scum in his eyes and they're afraid of getting thrown out of their job, and it's just based on pure, you know, fear. Just fear and cowardice in my opinion. I think trump is also afraid. I think after Taylor's testimony that clearly tied him to this quid pro quo, I think he's running scared and he's sort of trying to gen up the support, but, you know, in the law, we often say if you can't attack the facts, you attack the process, and so now you have the Republicans saying, oh, this is a closed door hearings, and we need to be apart of it, and I think that's really what you are hearing, and whoopi, what you said is really true. There are about 103 members investigating this inquiry, this impeachment inquiry. There are 48 Republicans of those members. That's almost half there represented. This is nothing but political theater and I think it's much to do about nothing, but it was illegal. It felt a lot like witness intimidation to me because this was a defense department official. Anyone else would be, you know, criminally investigated for that. I'm really distracted by the pharmacy. There is a pharmacy going on here. Tissues and cough drops and the whole thing. Well, you know, I have an upper respiratory thing, but I'm not contagious. People are asking, do you have what whoopi had? The answer is no. I have a bad, bad cold, and that's it. Now I'm going to have it. I did not hug you or touch you like I usually do. I tried to hug you and you wouldn't let me. You're good about that. I don't belong in this time in history on television in politics because everything has become a spectacle. Everything is, how can I make this about myself? I wonder if that would have happened yesterday, if cable news didn't exist, if the president wasn't watching them. Matt Gates who was the ringleader of this, apparently he's filming a HBO show called "The swamp", and he let the screw come in with them, and according to someone at fox, a great friend of mine, some of them were asking to be arrested just to make it a bigger deal. The conversation of being arrested. Everything is political, but at the end of the day, if you are one of their constituents, doesn't this frustrate you? There is no substance here. 90% of Republicans still back the president. If not, higher. It's getting higher. 92% in some polls. That's the numbers though. Really quick on this issue, and I'll go to that. I hate political stunts across the board in general. We elect people in order to serve in congress. In 2016, when Democrats held a 26-hour protest on the senate floor over gun control, remember the sit-in. I thought it was party politics, optics, just simply for protests and sake of the cameras like Abby like you're saying. Democrats and Republicans shouldn't be do it. We elect you to get your freaking job done, one way or the other, and when you are sitting on a sit-in for 26 hours, or doing what Republicans did yesterday, Matt Gates, when did you become a TV star or want to be a TV star? You want to do that? Get out of congress. Get a TV job. Nobody will hire you. You're boring. This room you're talking about he went into, is the skiff room and you are not allowed to have cell phones or cameras in it. It's completely -- it's supposed to be a completely secure room. No. If you have a problem with this, you should have a problem with what happened in 2016. Wasn't it a closed hearing also? Trey Gowdy at the time praised the closed hearings. He said, so much more gets done with the hearings are closed. If you talk about the hypocrisy, talk about when it was Democrats being grilled. Publicity stunt and politics, is the lowest common doe nap Nater, reductive form. I hate it more than anything else. I wish I understood what the point was because it wasn't like there were no Republicans in the room. That's the part I don't get. What was the whole -- There were 13 of them supposed to be in there, and they were part of this March. If you were in the room, you want to know -- you keep saying you want to know what's going on, and the man is talking to you, people telling you what's going on, and this is what you choose to do. That's the part I didn't get. I would like them to get their wish anyway. Let the whole thing come out. In about three weeks, we're going to have the impeachment inquiry on television, and everybody will see everything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.