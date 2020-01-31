Transcript for Republicans successful in blocking witnesses?

This is points for an entire week. Depending on how the senate votes today, the impeachment trial could be over by tonight, and Republican senator Lamar Alexander who has a deciding vote on letting witnesses testify basically said that trump is guilty, but so what, who cares. He signalled that he's voting how will you feel if this ends Or Saturday, right? Okay, tomorrow. How will you feel if that's true. Lamar Alexander could have saved the whole thing by voting for more witnesses which would save democracy, a small thing, but no, he doesn't want to. Part of what he's saying he's voting no on is allowing witnesses. Right. The big witness we're talking about here is ambassador John Bolton who was in the room. What I don't understand is why he needs to be in front of the senate in order to go testify. He can call George Stephanopoulos or he can call Anderson cooper or Chris Cuomo. That could really make a difference. Think about all the interviews we've watched where we have learned so much from. Lev parnas has told us more than John Bolton has. So if he feels something happened in that room that this country needs to know about and the senators need to know about, he doesn't have to wait for a he can give us the information now because we deserve the truth. Yes, I agree with you, but Bolton could testify and it could possibly cause the removal if he was under oath. -- Because it's classified? I don't know. It depends. But I disagree with you only in the sense that these senators, all of them, took an oath. They took an oath that they would be impartial. They took an oath that they would listen to the evidence and they would, you know, be constitutional. They would act out their constitutional duty. I think that part of that is having a fair trial and listening to witnesses and reviewing evidence and reviewing documents. And in that sense, if they are not going to do that, I don't think that they have lived up to their constitutional duty and so he needs to be -- Nancy Pelosi -- We're not in disagreement on that. Let me set this up because we're going somewhere. Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the house, says that trump can't be acquitted. He's not acquitted. If there are no witnesses and no documents there's no trial. You agree with that? I think that's accurate and it just seems to me that Republicans have sacrificed their own oaths to protect their electoral prospects at this point. Yeah. I think they have dismantled our very institutions to keep power for their own ideolideologies. They have. That's right. In my opinion, they've become this extremist party -- We have to highlight Susan Collins from Maine and Mitt Romney. We haven't heard from Lisa murkowski from Alaska. Those are two Republicans so far that said they will vote for witnesses. Look, it's hard to buck your The whole thing is a setup, Ana. Lamar Alexander is giving cover to what's her name, Collins, Nancy Collins. I will vote no so you can vote yes and make your constituents happy in Maine. She's got cover. But she's a hypocrite and a liar and I don't trust her as far as I can throw her. The counter argument the Republicans are going to say is that it wasn't a wholly bipartisan trial the sense that in Nixon and impeachment trials before there were people on both sides of the aisle that were supporting it, and I think -- what I got from Alexander was he said that president trump, what he did was unethical, it just wasn't impeachable. I knew you would be very upset quite frankly, joy. I am upset. I'm upset for the country. I feel that people in this country and other democracies have to watch it. We take democracy for granted because we have lived in it so long and have had so many beautiful things because of it and it's going down the toilet because of one party. But the question I would put is at what point are Democrats bungling by not making it a compelling case. There were four Democrats that I brought up earlier in the week -- Not about witnesses. But they had already made a decision. Joe Manchin said he wanted to vote for witnesses. My senator from Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema, she was one of the holdouts. There are Democrats that were involved with this as well -- Wait a minute -- I know you're upset. I'm trying to explain the other side. All the Democrats were voting for witnesses, right or wrong? On the witness question, yes. I assume you weren't going to vote for conviction, but I assume -- why is Kyrsten Sinema saying she wasn't convinced? She's worried about getting re-elected in Arizona, a red state, turning purple. Let's go back the focus point which is America needs to know the truth and our democracy needs to have integrity and our elections cannot be violated. If we don't know everything and have a full accounting, this is going to happen again. Remember, when computer came out and trump felt acquitted, the next day he was on the phone with Ukraine. God forbid what he's going to do if he's acquitted. God help America. God help America and democracy. 90 to 95% of Republicans identify as trump supporters. You guys aren't trump supporters so I'm not talking about the people at this table but if he gets re-elected by trump supporters, what we're talking about is a president that is just unhinged -- Above the law. Above the law. Unhinged, unbridleed, can do whatever he wants with the blessing of Mitch Mcconnell.

