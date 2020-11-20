Transcript for Robert De Niro says Rudy Giuliani alleging election fraud is out of ‘desperation’

So the last time we saw you -- since the last time we've seen you -- Yeah. -- We have had a pandemic, a crazy election. Right. So how have you been? How you feeling about everything that's happening right now? I have been okay, you know, going through what we all are going through. It's not been easy, and hopefully it won't get too much worse before it gets better. That's -- that's the hope. It's just been nuts. The situation with the administration, it's, you know, we're all sort of watching. Out of control, craziness. Yeah. Bob, trump still has not conceded his behavior reminds me of one of your famous lines from "Casino" when your mobster character says, Sam "Ace" Rothstein says, there are three ways to have Doi here, the right way, the wrong way, and the way that I do it. Is anybody going to be able to convince him to succeed, and why are so many Republicans still kissing th ring among other things? I'm -- I don't know what -- what logic to use except they're just afraid bee -- but they should be afraid of what's going to happen later when he's not around, and they're going to try to crawl back, the ones that would have the gall to try to crawl back. It's going to be -- it's going to be interesting to see. I mean, the ones like Lindsey graham, he's -- forget it. He's -- I don't know -- I don't know, I don't know what these people are thinking. I don't know. I didn't know they would kowtow to somebody like trump who is a sham, a bully, and now we see what's happening, and when I was so angry at him, not being political and not being an activist, just angry at his behavior, at how dare he would just be so, so out of control, and now -- now we're seeing where this guy will go, and he'll go every -- H go anywhere that he can get out of it, he'll pardon himself. He'll pardon everyone around him who he can who is going to be possibly prosecuted and/or convicted, and then some. So imagine anybody being elected again. We all know what would happen. It's the end of this cry, period. I'm not being overdramatic. We know it will be crazy because if people buy into a person like this at this time, and he gets re-elected, we're all gone, and I don't know. I think it affects everybody. It affects all the people, the base that support him, and they'll learn how it trickles down to them, and, you know, I just don't -- I have no -- I can't comprehend what's going on with this person, and Giuliani is -- huh? I wanted to ask you about Giuliani because Giuliani is still trying to fight the results in court with ridiculous claims. Yesterday he quoted "My cousin Vinny" in a press conference. Earlier this week, he claimed the mafia of Democrats rigged the votes for Biden. Giuliani used to prosecute actual mob bosses in the '80s in federal court. What happened to him? He -- I know. I know. And I -- he's the one who was prosecuting under the Rico act thnderstand it, and now he's repreg a mob family. It's crazy. Mm-hmm. It's -- I don't know what happened to him. I feel bad for him. Why do you think he would do I think just for the attention, maybe desperation, maybe whatever else. That's the only way. I -- I can't understand because it's just as easy to say, look. I can't buy into this. I can't go along with this. It's over. I'm out, and, you know, so much respect, and people would hire him and want to hire him, and he's blowing this all away. It's just nuts. Look at bright who stood up and testified fo one of the -- I don't know which of the hea services or whatever. Now he's on the -- part of the -- he's with Biden, but look. He's now appointed because he stood up. Yeah. He said, this is insane, and anybody -- Krebs, isn't it something, homeland security who just wrote about the election as far as he determined that they determined there's no -- there's no tampering with the election or minimal, and, you know, this guy did the right thing. It's -- anything that does anything, I have no understanding about it. Sara? Mr. De Niro, it seems like the trump brand of politics is unfortunately here to stay considering more than 73 million Americans voted for him. Yes. You have said that you're con founded by trump voters. You just mentioned that a few minutefore. Do you think it's time for the rest of us to come to the table and try to have a productive conversation with these voters, to try to figure out where we're missing the message? I do. I do. It's a good point. You have to, and -- you have to. There has to be a way to meet. I mean, my feeling is that leaders, the right leaders lead the people when they are not -- when they're going astray if you will. Unfortunately someone like trump just does the opposite, so, and the people who follow will follow him. It's at that time that a leader who is true and genuinely trying to help the country will say, no. This is what we have to do. We have to take this path instead of what trump is doing. We must do it, and they will follow him or listen even if it's begrudging. They'll do it, but if it's -- that's why it's -- and I have learned it's so important for this -- the leader of our country not to do what he is doing. He is -- he doesn't care. He really genuinely doesn't care and there's a screw loose.

