Transcript for Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly: FBI Kavanaugh investigation was ‘truncated’

Kavanaugh. Now, your reporting shines a light on how flawed the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh was, which I have said many times. In this case, max Stier, who you mentioned, a former classmate of Kavanaugh's at Yale told senators and the FBI during the confirmation process that she saw justice Kavanaugh with his pants down at a drunken dorm party and that friends pushed his genitals into the hand of a female student. Now, that echos very similar allegations made last year from Yale classmate Debra Ramirez who says he also exposed himself to her at a different dorm party, which in my mind, establishes a pattern which makes this very important. But neither were properly investigated before Kavanaugh was confirmed. Now, we also know that senator Kuhns wrote a letter to the FBI director asking them to interview max Stier but he was not interviewed. Why not? Robin could probably speak a little bit more to this but essentially the FBI investigation was very trunk kated, very limited in scope. It came out by this bipartisan agreement from senator Kuhns and together they decided to put our own minds at ease, the American public's minds at ease with a little more information gathering here. This process, these allegations have roiled the nation. People are very upset. They want answers and closure. So let's do this but it could only be a week and there was a rationale that the Anita hill investigation was four days and it would be limited in scope. These senators got together with a couple of other moderate Republicans and talked about who should be interviewed. They brainstormed names and got well into the double digits in names. The white house was directing the investigation and they wanted to keep it limited. But max Stier was never interviewed when Kuhns and others -- There are witnesses that Debra Ramirez's lawyers gave to the FBI. And another that Christine blasey-ford's lawyers gave to the FBI as well including the woman we're talking about but not naming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.