Transcript for Rocco DiSpirito cooks keto comfort food

Hey, welcome back. Rocco Dispirito has a unique talent for making delicious food that doesn't mess with your diet, and now he's putting his spin on the endiest diet on the planet. Please welcome the author of "Rocco's keto comfort food diet," Rocco Dispirito. Wow, what an intro. Thank you so much. I know. Welcome. Makes a great fan, joy, by the way, you want to fan away those alcohol fumes. It works. You feel that? I don't drink. I was talking about the gel. I got to tell you this keto thing is beyond a trend. I'm so excited that most people know what I'm talking I usually come on with books and crazy theories that no one understands and I'm trying to get you guys to believe in it. You're kind of like, yeah, okay, we still love you but. Everyone knows what keto is. Three years ago when we conceived the book we weren't sure that would be the case. What I love about you though, we're low carb in our house because I met my husband and thought it was a big red flag on our first date where he said he didn't eat bread. No more, thank you. Slowly I've learned a lot of the science and nutrition behind it but not a lot of chefs have addressed it. We have people creating recipes which are nice but I've been waiting for an expert to come along and say we can address this. Ever since I started writing books I thought the chef point of view was important, missing in the dialogue. People who are experts who are making food taste good should make it right. I took the recipes out of all the books that did the best. I would skip right to the chocolate chip cookie. This chocolate chip pan cookie -- Isn't that a carb? No. You make it with nut flour or something. That's very few carbs. How many carbs do you need, joy? She's Italian, she doesn't understand. No way that my genetics makeup allows me to not eat a carb. You can get up to 40 carbs a day. That's 8 ounces of pasta. You can't have a piece of You could have a piece of bread. You can't have lasagne. In my book I start out at 20. Break it down for people. What is keto. It's a low carb diet. You restrict carbs and increase fat. You eat a lot of fat. Your body, when it senses an abundance of fat, burns the fat that it's storing. It's like changing tanks. It goes from burning carbohydrates to burning ketones. You do that by eating a lot of fat and a very small amount of carbs. What kind of fat are we talking about? Coconut oil, olive oil would be the best. Butter works, cream cheese works. Butter? Yeah, grass fed butter. You're a fan of that, right? I love butter. I drink a bulletproof coffee with butter and the mct oils which are brain oils. Yeah. It's so weird but it's amazing. You put cream in your coffee right? It's like two steps away. Cream is one thing away from being butter. Meatballs are a recipe that I keep trying to reinvent. You have the greatest meal balls. They're your mothers, aren't they. Yes, but turned into a keto version. They were pretty close. All I had to do was take out the bread crumbs. These are parmigiano-reggiano Yum. Cheese things. Cheese crisps. It's parmigiano-reggiano turned into crackers and treated like bread crumbs. How do you turn them into You can buy them. Did you want to try those? I'm serious. That sounds good. Crumble them up. That's it? You take a hunk of this and crumble it up? Grate it, put it on a sheet pan, put it in the oven and it becomes a cracker. Or you can buy them as cheese crisps and use them with hummus, anything you want rather than a cracker. I see. Let me show you how to make this recipe. These are the three meats normally in the recipe so that hasn't changed. Hot chili pepper, celtic sea salt because it's got all 86 minerals originally found in the sea which are important. Salt is good. Salt is good. Sugar holds water. Opposite the what people think. It's actually a $12 billion industry. A lot of people participating. I'm thrilled to not have to beg people to understand one of my cookbooks. They may remember Atkins. Quickly, I've been chowing down on this. This is delicious. What else is on the table? This is a chocolate chip pan cookie. This is chicken -- Buffalo chicken salad and that's Mac and cheese. It's all keto? And zoodles. What the heck is that? You can have Mac and cheese that's keto? Wait a second, how do you make the Mac -- Try the Mac and cheese and tell me if you like it. I'll bet you a dollar you're going to be okay with that. I trust you. That I would eat. Go family style on this. Take them out and they go in a big pot of sauce of course. Is that cauliflower. Can I have one without the Yes, of course. I like it without the sauce. You can have whatever you want. You are joy Behar. He's throwing food at me. It's delicious. That is amazing, it tastes like macaroni and cheese. The cauliflower does pretty well in a Mac and cheese situation. These are good. You simmer these for about ten minutes, you can go as much as an hour. They come out nice and tender. You guys are familiar with you've had them before. I'm using zoodles now but you can use sea kel P noodles, black bean noodles, soy bean noodles, high protein noodles. You can use two ounces of regular pasta. And you're competing on a new show. I am, yes. Who told you about that? The tournament of champions. Serious. It came out last Wednesday. I'll be on -- I think I'll be on. They sequestered us so we have no idea what's happening. It's head-to-head battles with the most talented chefs in the country. I don't know how I got on the Are you going to eat a vegetable? This is good. Whoopi is eating zoodles, everybody. Because I want to see if it works. This chocolate chip cookie, Meghan and I agreed, just tastes regular. It's delicious. I can't believe you're not trying it, whoopi. I brought the cookie for you. You know I don't eat sugar. I'm the salty girl. This is cauliflower and the sauce is cream cheese, heavy cream -- We got to do this again. Rocco, you nailed it. This is amazing. Thanks to Rocco Dispirito. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.