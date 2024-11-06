What role did reproductive rights play in the 2024 election

ABC News political director and Washington bureau chief Rick Klein shares his insights on how reproductive rights impacted election results and which party will control the House of Representatives.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live