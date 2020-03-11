Transcript for Sara Fagen explains why she believes North Carolina is the state to watch in election

The white house isn't the only thing at stake for the GOP today. So right now we're breaking it all down with president George W. Bush's former political director Republican strategy and ABC news contributor Sara Fagen. Good morning, Sara. Welcome back to "The view." Joy, it's your question. Thank you, whoopi. Good morning, Sara. Time to take out your crystal ball and tell us what we should be bracing for tonight. Who is going to win this and what are the chances we'll even have a winner tonight by midnight let's say? Well, I think we'll either know early that it goes for Biden or we will for sure go days. I think that will happen in part because if you look at some of those sunbelt states, they pre process their absentees and have a high percentage of people who turned out already and they'll make those announcements. You'll get a sense of how the night will flow from that. I expect Biden to be up in those. The question is how much. Taking a step back, what's going to happen tonight, if you looked at all the pieces of information out there, where Biden leads, which has been consistent across the country. He's led in most battle ground states most of the time. It has closed a little bit in recent days. He has a higher favorable rating than Donald Trump. He's raised more money. If you look at all the macro trends in politics, you would expect that he is the Victor tonight. However, I think there are some reasons for hope for the trump campaign. They have registered more voters. Keep in mind when this pandemic hit in March, they didn't shut down their campaign operation in the same way that the Biden campaign did. They kept organizing. What does that mean for turnout? We don't know the composition of this electorate. He has that going for him. People who are economic voters are voting for him. They feel better off than they did four years ago. To the degree he makes some gains in the hispanic community or the African-American community, that will be an elemen of it. Sara, people are saying this all comes down to Pennsylvania or Florida, even Michigan. You say North Carolina is the state to watch, the epicenter of this election. Tell us why North Carolina. When I look at model data from the parties in terms of who turned out, I see that as an incredibly close race. Donald Trump I don't think can be elected without carrying North Carolina. I don't think Republicans can hold the senate if they don't carry Thom Tillis. So when you think about politics globally, either having a party fully in control or having a break on -- having a break on Donald Trump if you're a Democrat or Joe Biden if you're from the opposite, that matters. We could potentially learn very early tonight, you know, how this is all going to come down. Now president trump has been drawing huge rallies of thousands as the pandemic rages on. People are putting their lives at risk to show up for him. Is this just a reflection of how deep his support is? What do you take away from what you're seeing? Look, his base loves him. They forgive every grievance, every dumb statement. They love him. They will show up for him. It is an incredibly loyal fan I think you also see those people working on his behalf. As I mentioned earlier, his apparatus I isger than Biden's because it's been building and fostering throughout the summer. I think the Biden team has just started in recent weeks putting people on the ground in a lot of these places. I think it's a positive sign for the president. I think energy matters. I think the picture matters. At the same time we're in a global pandemic. You know, are people going to vote based on what's happening with the covid rates or are they going to vote based on what's happening with the economy of what they want the economy to be? If it's the pandemic, they're voting Joe Biden. If it's theeconomy, they're you assume in a scary time we live in, that probably breaks to the Democrats. Sara, over the weekend president trump defended Texas drivers who surrounded a Biden campaign bus and he said, in my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. He called them patriots. We also saw his supporters block traffic in New York and new Jersey. What did you -- what was your take when you saw that? Do you think this is what voters want four more years of? Well, look, I think that was an irresponsible statement. There's only one answer to that situation, which is that's dangerous. Stop doing it. That's what he should have said. Of course, it's not what he he tends to sort of repeat things on Twitter that he doesn't get the full P on. This is perhaps another example of that. You know, I do think these are isolated incidents. These aren't widespread problems. There aren't trump supporters, you know, going out and threatening people. Both sides have these isolated incidents where, you know, they've acted inappropriately and in some cases dangerous. We saw Rand Paul get attacked very aggressively leaving the white house after the president's acceptance speech at the Republican national convention. It happens on both sides. Yeah, but not as often on one side and you know it. There are other high profile Republicans who are also in tight races. Do you think that Mitch Mcconnell and L graham should be worried about their results? I don't think Mitch Mcconnell for his own personal election. I think as majority leader, I think that's very much in play tonight. I think Lindsey graham seems to have pulled ahead in recent days. I expect him to be re-elected. What we do see oftentimes in a presidential race is that, you know, the close races all break one way. It's unusual, you know, particularly if there's not a close race tonight. It would be unusual for any of the close races between, you know, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, they tend to go in one it would be unusual for them to move around between the parties. I would expect if Biden wins tonight you'll see a democratic senate, unfortunately in my view. If trump is effective and wins, Republicans will hold the senate. Wow, wow. All we can do is see what happens tonight. Sara, thank you for coming. Sara Fagen. Watch ABC news election coverage all night long being at 7:00 P.M. On NBC. Sara, you're on tonight with them, right? I am. Excellent. You can see more of Sara Fagen tonight.

