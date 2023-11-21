Sarah Paulson talks channeling her inner housewife in 'Appropriate' on Broadway

The Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress discusses returning to the stage after 13 years, her appearance in FX’s “The Bear” and how the late Matthew Perry helped her land a role in the early 2000s.

November 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live