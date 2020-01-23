Transcript for Is Schiff helping to sway the public?

So -- yesterday, yesterday chairman of the house intelligence committee, Adam Schiff, took to the senate floor to make his case for what it's going to take to ensure that this is a fair impeachment take a look. Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, has acted precisely as Hamilton and his contemporaries feared. If you like to know what John Bolton had in mind when he thought that zelensky could favorably impress the president in Warsaw, we can find that out too, just for the asking in a document called a subpoena. There's a written record of what president trump told ambassador sondland right after that call. Would you like to see that written record? There's a good way to find out what happened on that call because it's in writing. So, will this, you know, will the senate Republicans worry that not allowing witnesses makes it look like they might have something to hide? Does it force their hand now? He laid it out pretty succinctly. All I could think of was how do we look across the globe, the country that liberated Europe, men scaling the walls of normandy to save democracy, that same country is now withholding information in a democratic trial, in a trial against the country, against this president. I mean, it's just appalling. It sickens me. I woke up this morning, I was so in a rage about what they are doing and how they are not allowing information, information -- we pay your bills. We are -- Mitch Mcconnell, I own you. You work for me. I mean it's infuriating. So do you think that what Adam Schiff laid out yesterday had an impact on these -- any of the senators that were there? Do you think that Mitch's adjustment came base of this direct information where he's saying here's what it is. If you want to know what happened, this is how we find out. I think that Adam Schiff did an incredible job yesterday. I really do. Bless you. And as someone who has presented these types of arguments, not in front of the supreme court or not in a senate chamber but certainly in federal court, this is how you do it. And I saw uniform excellence across the board with these house managers, uniform preparation, uniform competence. He told a story, and he used the president's own words against him over and over and over again. Jimmy Kimmel made this hysterical, you know, joke yesterday. He said he used Hamilton so many times that he's going to be up for five Tony awards, he said about Schiff. So I think certainly that Americans watching it were persuaded by it and 71% of Republicans want Mitch Mcconnell to call witnesses. 71% of Republicans. That's by a poll. He doesn't care. So I would be shocked that at least four Republican senators weren't convinced, and that's all they need. They need four Republican senators to vote to hear more witnesses, and I think the American public -- Deserves it. -- Deserves it and is going to demand that. I really do. I think as usual I always feel like I live on a different planet than everyone that works on this show because when I saw Adam Schiff I actually thought that he seemed very perform atif and that he's clearly trying to -- Clearly what? Perform tif. And that he's clearly trying to take over for Dianne Feinstein. She's the oldest member of the senate. At the end of his speech Cory booker, Joe Manchin, Tim Scott and Ben sasse were all walking around in the chamber because they were bored or wanted to leave, and I think there's just a huge disconnect in the way liberals view this and the way conservatives view this. This isn't making a big impact on me one way or the other and I always do this metaphor wrong. The cast is dye or the dye is cast. And I don't think this is going to make that much difference. I think if you're a liberal you think what you guys think and if you're a conservative like me you think it's performance art. It's possible. Let me ask you a question, do you think even as just an American, if someone is on trial, do you think that following protocol is the right way to go? Is that directed at me? It's directed at anyone who wants to answer. Of course I say yes. I think not only as an American you have to follow -- well, as an American you have to follow the constitution, right? And the constitution is very clear in terms of impeachment. It is constitution says that a president may not abuse his Right. And when you listen to Adam Schiff and you listen to the evidence and you apply the constitution and the law to the facts, I think the case is -- They don't want to hear it. Can I show a clip though which is one of the things that swayed me in the opposite we have it. The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won. So I think for me, I always hated it when president trump said I won't concede because we don't know if it will be a fair election. You have Adam Schiff using this process which I don't think should have anything to do with this current election saying that if the president's misconduct can't be decided we can't be assured that the vote will be fairly won. Why are you even bringing this election into an investigation where you're talking about a phone call that happened? To me it has -- the election right now has nothing to do with it. To emphasize the importance of the impeachment, that's why. The idea -- I didn't like it when trump did it or when he does it now, the idea that there are fake elections happening or it has something to do with this process and again as the only

