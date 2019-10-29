Transcript for School institutes assigned lunchroom seating

So in an effort to keep kids from eating alone at lunch me, a Wisconsin school is assigning seats in the cafeteria that rotate throughout the week. Some people say it's a really good idea, some people say not so much, some people say they were sitting by themselves as I'm not pointing to anyone in particular but I did hear a story. So let's see. I sat alone a lot of times at lunch. I went to four high schools so I was the new girl. But you know what, it taught me resilience, it taught me how to have confidence and frankly it taught me how to go up to a lunch table and ask to sit there. This is how the real world works. I'm actually all in favor of this because let's look at this table. In high school would we all sit at the same table? I'm not sure we would because we're all vastly different but this is the real world and we all learn from each other so why not encourage people to sit next to other that are different from if I go to a party and I see someone standing alone, I go to them because I know what it feels like. I'm attracted to men who stand alone in a room. The minute I see a guy by himself, I go there. They always have a good story to tell. I do the same thing. Well, not just men but I talk to everybody. I'm a talker. But I like -- We remember from yesterday. I can talk to a wall, my husband says. They did this at my kids' school from I want to say -- all through middle school they do this and they started grade and I love it because everybody's included and I know that my children make friends that they ordinarily would not make, and I think it's really, really important to do that because no one is excluded. I look at kids that I grew up with that were more the buiys and didn't want you at their I look at their social media and think I wouldn't trade my life for theirs. It teaches you lessons about If they had this system in your school you wouldn't be sitting by yourself. No, I would have had friends. That would have been nice for you. Time at lunch but there was --. I had siblings. My sisters would sit with me sometimes. You have so many siblings. I do. I have like nothing to add to this topic. I'm so sorry. Did you sit by yourself? No, I didn't sit by myself. I had, much like my life right now, I had a core group of close friends, whatever, but I also think, I don't know, people have different -- I don't know, I have nothing to say. Whatever. I don't have kids. It's been a long time since I've been in school, like, I'm sorry, I would have sat next to all of you. You want to sit next to me, whatever. Most people don't want to sit next to me, too. It's fine. I think that kids should also wear uniforms. I have nothing to say on this I think that children should wear uniforms also because a lot of the bullying is about clothing. In my case I used to wear bermuda shorts in a very tough neighborhood. Bermuda shorts. I was bullied because my clothes were a little better in a way but most kids are bullied because their clothes are not up to snuff and that's mean and evil and I experienced it anyway and it's a nasty thing. I never had that. But I also chose who I wanted to sit next to. I didn't like being told that I had to do this because for me it's how you learn, much in the way you're saying. I think it's how you learn to walk up to people. It's how you learn to take rejection when somebody says I don't want to sit with you, you it's how you learn to sort of deal with stuff. So I'm a big fan of letting kids, you know, try to figure it out. Yes, I see, hard wrap, hard wrap.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.