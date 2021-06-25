Transcript for SCOTUS upholds cheerleader's free speech

So this week the supreme court made the historic decision that the first amendment right to free speech also applies to teens who want to talk smack about their school. Brandi levy sued her school district for suspending her from the cheerleading squad over a social media post where she used expletives about her school. Scotus rules 8-1 that public schools are limited in how they can discipline students when they're off campus. I think that Clarence Thomas was the dissenting view of the supreme court in that one. So you know what she wrote. Basically blank the school, blank the cheerleaders, like just venting, venting. So sunny, is this a significant ruling, or is it just the usual? I think it's significant because you find the law finally trying to catch up with social that's the way that kids communicate now. This is something that she posted, you know, to I think about 250 of her friends including people on the cheerleading squad, and it was exactly venting, but it's something that, you know, I think back in the day we maybe would have called, you know, a bunch of friends, but this time she posted it, and, you know, the supreme court, I think, did the right thing in this case. In the 1969 the supreme court made it very clear that students and teachers don't leave their constitutional rights at the school door. So you still carry them with you, and I think that the supreme court this time reaffirmed that. What we have to make clear though, this applies to public schools. It doesn't apply necessarily to private schools. So there's still some work to be done in that arena although I think private schools will follow this lead, and so it is pretty important in that sense. Now to be sure, other types of speech I think would still be acted upon like bullying and harassment online even if that occurs off campus. Right. Right, right. Sara, you know, isn't it better that the girl vents rather than, you know, do something destructive? I mean, you have three kids. You're going to have to deal with this pretty soon, my dear. Absolutely. I don't -- I don't really love this ruling, and normally I'm all about freedom of speech, but my issue is as a student, when you were on teams, any team, whether it was a cheerleading, a band, basketball, we had to sign certain codes of conduct, and I think this student did as well, but this was overruled, and those codes of conduct were to remember that you reflect the team you're on, the coach that's there, the teacher, the school, the principal, and I don't think -- when you are using that language if you had done it the way we used to as sunny mentioned, call up a friend. It's one person, but as the dissenting justice Clarence Thomas says one of his conscious was social media, it has the ability to reach more people faster, and we're talking about a time where first of all, my parents never would have defended anything I did with when the behavior included language like this because this wasn't just to a friend on the phone. This goes out, and a lot of people see it, and it's a reflection of your parents, your schools and everything else, but we also want to see rhetoric elevated right now, and it starts with these kids, and by the way we're also preparing them for the world. We're seeing people lose jobs over social media posts. So if we're going to cushion them when they're young on the training grounds of lower education, what are they going to get when they get into the real world? No one's going to be there to make a phone call. Ana, this student had some choice words about her cheerleading squad, but did the school overstep their boundaries do you think by suspending her over it? I mean, come on. You know, I don't. I kind of think that's the role of a school, to try to impose some standards of some behavioral regulations. That being said, I love that this 14-year-old was taken seriously, that her case went all the way up to the supreme court, that she had the support of her parents, of a legal community, and that it ended up in an 8-1 decision which is very rare these days for a very divided supreme court. So I, you know, if you are a believer in free speech, it doesn't mean you have to like the speech. It doesn't mean you have to agree with the speech, but she's got freedom of speech. She wasn't threatening anybody. She wasn't bullying anybody. She wasn't targeting anybody. She wasn't on school grounds. So I, you know, so I think if you are a proponent of free speech, even when it's a teenager talking smack, you've got to be good with it, and when you talk about how we would do it on the phone, man, it brought back memories of, like, actual phones where you could do conference calling, right? The swatch phones with two sides. You could have a friend with Remember those days. Yeah. Meghan, what do you think? I mean, I would have been kicked out of every school if there was social media at that time because I'm such a venter. I would be venting all over the place. How about you? Me too. I mean, social media started -- Facebook came out when I was in college, and I've gotten in a lot of trouble on social media throughout my 20s, and up until, you know, yesterday basically, and it can be very dangerous. I agree with what Sara said we can't coddle kids and make them seem when we go out in the real world there won't be ramifications for what they do and say publicly. That being said, have you ever read yelp? Yelp is just a vessel for people to, like, rage about every company and every industry, and it's, like, all of the internet is just people raging at each other, so to pick out this one dumb teenager who I'm sure is very embarrassed at this point and won't do it again, I'm just sick of, like, holding teenagers at the standard that we hold, like, you know,commentators and people to have public life. My fear of our culture going forward is that people aren't allowed to make mistakes, that there's this idea that we have to have perfection. I think that stifles free speech, and I agree with joy. I really worry about people's digital footprint, and what can happen going forward. People mess up. It's okay. If it's hate speech or something like that, that's a different story, but this is just a dumb kid being dumb. I applaud the supreme court for upholding the first

