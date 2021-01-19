Transcript for Security on high alert for Biden inauguration

in a little over 24 hours, you know who is going to be out of a job, out of the white house. He plans on skipping Biden's inauguration and escaping to Florida with a military seasonedoff, which is ironic since he's leaving D.C. Looking like occupied territory. And it's because he still won't admit what everybody's figured out he's lost. So, how are you feeling about all this? About his exit in particular, Sara sf. Well, keep thinking about how everyone knows Donald Trump how losing is his worst enemy. Losing isn't synonymous with pathetic. You can lose and show your greatest character. They show it's in our most awful times that our character reveals itself. I can't help but think by abandoning this tradition of this peaceful transfer of power, symbolized in the inauguration, he's, again, kind of letting his base know that this, you know, he's sowing the seeds of did stress and continue the narrative. I'm not totally surprised, because I feel like tradition died with him a long time ago as he came on the scene, bucking tradition and norms and establishment. But it reminded him of his inauguration speech. We were surprised to hear words "American carnage" in a day that should be hopeful. He leaves the carnage behind as a bit of his own legacy. I'm hopeful. Meghan was texting about how D.C. Looks right now. The military coverage. A little bit of alarm when we first look. It reminds me of the pandemic. When it first started you drove through streets of New York and everything was shut down, you felt hopeless. Then the vaccine. Came around. I see democracy flexing its muscles. I know tradition will live long beyond this president and I'm so excited for not only tomorrow but all of the tomorrows under Biden's watch. What about you, Meghan? We saw the pictures that you sent us, kind of extraordinary when you look at all of this. What are your thoughts? Look, D.C. Is not an exaggeration to say it looks like a war zone right now. I mean, this might as well be Baghdad more U.S. Troops present here than Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria combined. Everyone's definition of making America great, I don't know who they are. President trump is leaving office with the lowest approval ratings of any modern president in history, worst than president Nixon or president Carter. Currently at 29%. Carter, was at 33% when he left. By all accounts, he's leaving as a failure in a lot of ways despite the amount of policies he's enacted that I thought were good and productive but ultimately I think historically we'll look back at this administration with a deeply harsh eye. I just think of some words that my dad used to say, god may have mercy on his soul but I don't know if the American public will, because the way we're leaving right now and the tenure that it's going, I guess can we hope for the future. Leaving America and our beautiful capital similar be Blick of the blessings of democracy and a pinnacle for, you know, as Ronald Reagan said, shining city on top of the hill, once an inspiration for the rest of the world to leave it looking like a war zone will be his legacy. What did you think of melaina's farewell speech yesterday? Well, I've been thinking about Melania for some reason. I will miss these two like I miss pms and hot flashes. Okay, good-bye, don't let the door hit you. So that's number one. But I think Melania is a very interesting case. We don't know that much about her. She has a 42% favorability. Laura bush in contrast had 56%. Is she as bad as trump? That's what people want to know. Is she's an active co-conspirator? Du she agree with him? Is she afraid of him? He turned on A.G., Barr, the attorney general in Georgia Yo turned on the Republicans. Maybe she's afraid of him. Maybe she's afraid of being ostracized, then will she go? On the other hand, I know from personal experience because I interviewed in 2011, she's a birther, did he tell her to say that? Does she have a mind of her own? You know, after the siege on the capitol, she waited a few days before she said a word about it and then she positioned herself as a victim. Let's not forget, you know -- the "I hate Christmas" video, audiotape we heard. Did she mean it? Does she mean it? I don't believe she could ever mean something like that and put it out there. It's crazy. The woman -- it's pathetic, because she's going to be remembered for that jacket. And for destroying the rose garden. That's deplorable. I hope Jill Biden gets a florist to help her. She had a jacket that said "I don't really care, do you" and it looked like as if she was talking about separating children from their parents. It's pretty bad. It may last as long as Marie Antionette quote. Let them eat cake. Maybe. We'll talk more about more things when we come back. 