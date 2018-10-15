Transcript for Sen. Ben Sasse discusses family separation policy and more

Okay, quickly now because we're running out of time, what is the senate doing about these children who are being separated at the border? There are huds of them, they don't know where their parents are. The senate is not doing nearly enough. The family separation policy was wrong. It was in response to another bad policy though called catch and release and bad guys that traffic little kids and traffic drugs, they tried to use catch and release. So the senate needs to solve a whole bunch of these problems and right now there are a bunch of people content to do nothing. Alex Caesar is doing some good work but this should have never happened. Can we talk about your book now? Please. So your book goes into a lot about tribalism which we talk a lot about on this show and I understand that you wrote about an experience that you had while volunteering at a marathon with your kids that was a big wakeup call. Can you talk about that. We have a 7-year-old boy and my kids are sports addicted. We're from Nebraska. We were working a water station and we were at mile four handed out water to young marathoners and half marathoners and these women showed up and decided to counter-protest. That happens when you're in politics as you well know. But any time I would hand the water to women who was between 15 and 35, they would shriek, it's poison, don't drink it. They're going to troll my kids and say I'm a wanna-be killer trying to kill these women. That's not a healthy place and that doesn't flow from politics. The reason I wrote "Them" is because the political tribalism is downstream from a collapse of local tribes. Do you have a nuclear family, do you have deep friendships, meaningful work, shared vocation, a local worshipping community. All of those things are atrophying in the digital revolution. We're going to have more digital output than anything we've ever known in human history but it's making us have a more con tenuous life. Our smartphones are causing us to flee their family and friends. I got to tell you, you are such a refreshing voice in politics today. It's been a pleasure to have you on. Quickly before you go, something that you've campaigned on, you're big on, is term limits. Why can't we get that done? I'm one of 8 out of 100 people in the U.S. Senate who's never been a politician before. The first day I was in office I introduced a constitutional amendment for term limits and I got called to the principal's office that afternoon. We need term limits. We need more people like you. We need terms is right. Thanks very much, senator. Thanks to senator Ben sasse. Members of the audience are getting a copy of his book "Them: Why we hate each other and how to heal." We'll be right back.

