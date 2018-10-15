Transcript for Sen. Ben Sasse explains why he voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh

Not only is Ben sasse the currently serving junior senator from the great state of Nebraska but he's also the author of the new book "Them: Why we hate each other and how to heal." I wonder if I'm in that book. Please welcome senator Ben sasse. Thank you. Nice to see you, senator. Pleasure to have you here. We were talking earlier about trump on "60 minutes" last night. Did you see it? I haven't but I've heard about it. Oh, it's must-see viewing. I'll take your word for it. He says that he never mocked Dr. Blasey Ford, that he was actually just -- and Sara Huckabee Sanders backed him up. She said it was just factual information he was giving. But the audience was laughing as his portrayal of Dr. Ford went on and on. Do you think he was mocking her or just giving her facts? I was opposed to what the president said in that rally and I went to the senate floor and said this is why accusers don't come forward and we should handle it differently than this. So you agree. He says whatever he wants. You said at the hearing with Kavanaugh that you thought Dr. Ford was a victim, which I've heard from a lot of Republican senators. You even went down and shook her hand and you seemed sympathetic to her plight and yet you still voted for Kavanaugh. Same thing with Susan Collins and other people who -- flake, very sympathetic, she's a victim, and then you all voted for him anyway. Why? So the me too movement is really important. I believe we have a culture of sexual violence in the country and the me too movement is doing all sorts of things to draw attention to that and I'm very glad it's happened. When someone comes forward and makes an accusation, they need to be heard. I fought to delay the senate vote so that we could do more to investigate this. She needed to be heard either in public or in private. I believe that she is hurting. There's a lot of stuff in her life that's been traumatic. She's a human. I wanted to go shake her hand because she was going through a really hard moment doing that in public. This isn't easy to net out on national TV but I spent 150 hours reading my investigatory materials. There were seven FBI investigations. They did 146 extra interviews. There's a lot about her story, including the four people she placed at the event who say the event didn't happen. They didn't remember it. Some of them said more than that. They were probably drunk, the rest of them were drinking also. I mean, joy, there are a lot of things you and I are probably going to differ on. I agree with you in the last segment when you said what's wrong with our politics is we start by saying what we're against and not what we're for. I think the thing with is it's bigger than Republicans and Democrats. It's bigger than politics. The me too movement belongs to women who are coming forward saying our bodies are not to be taken advantage him. She says she remembers him, exactly him 100%. Susan Collins is saying maybe somebody else hurt her. You know who it is who's assaulting you. If that's true, we're stuck with this guy for the rest of our life. Did you not believe her testimony? Again, I believe that she's a victim and I believe that she's hurting and I believe she was terribly served by the whole thing this thing was played out by the media circus that decided to throw itself in the middle of, not deliberating rights of victims and rights accused. There were real problems with her story when the FBI did their investigation. Senator sasse, I want to show you a picture if you don't mind. This is you and my dad. And I love that my dad called you a stupid bastard all the time. You look like you're in high school getting caught by the principal right here. What did you think -- this picture went viral. What did you think when it went over the internet? Condolences. The senate has a giant hole without your dad. John McCain did regularly call me a stupid bastard and he meant it as a term of endearment. It was clear he was only cussing out the people he most loved. He said his own daughter is a pain in the ass. Treats all of us like that. That was obviously a compliment. My wife, when she saw that, she said oh my goodness. It's one thing to be 46 and look 36 but if you have to act 36? Put some clothes on. I asked Meghan not to show that. By the way, honey, if you've got time on our schedule on Saturday, I watched the last segment, we need matching tattoos. Let's do that Saturday. On the ring finger. Don't do it. We've been married 20-plus years. We're good. We're going to make this work and matching tattoos will bond us. During the 2016 election, you were a leader of the never trump movement. In fact, you didn't vote for him. You've called the president creepy, a meg low maniac strong man and you said that he didn't have any core principles. However, when I look at your voting record and I read your book and it's fascinating but when I look at your voting record, you currently vote 87.2% in line with this president. How do you reconcile that? First, thanks for reading the book. You're very welcome. I've been a conservative long before Donald Trump and long after Donald Trump is president. So on many issues when I was running in 2013 and 2014 I told the people of Nebraska what I believed and what I would vote for and I won 65-32 because they were aligned with my kind of principles. The fact that Donald Trump has now embraced some of the legislation that I've always held, I don't think it makes sense that I would then change my legislative positions because the president has embraced them. I think you have a lot of people -- and again, why I wrote "Them" is because I think the biggest things that divide us in America are bigger but saying one thing inside politics, there are a lot of people on the left who think the only way you can be true to your principles if you disagree with what the president says is to vote left. But, the most important stuff in America is about the collapse of local community. It's about loneliness. It's about shorter duration jobs. It's about having a friendship in America the last 27 years. Washington can't fix those things. In your book you say America is an idea and you talk about the statue of liberty saying give me your poor and your weak but you opposed the bipartisan DACA immigration bill. That doesn't make sense to me. Immigration is a big topic and we need two or three more segments. Give me your tired, hungry and poor. I believe we have to do lots for those seeking asylum Arnold -- around the world. I want comprehensive immigration reform. Most fundamentally, what America is, you're exactly right, it's an ideal. We believe that 320 million Americans and 7.5 billion people around the world are created with dignity.

