Sen. Chuck Schumer says he's not going to let America 'regress' on voting rights

"We're working very hard trying to persuade [Sens.] Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema," the Senate majority leader tells "The View."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live