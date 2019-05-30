Transcript for Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks out on Mueller's first statement

There's a lot to talk about. Before we do anything, let's start with Robert Mueller. He broke his silence yesterday. What was your big take away from yesterday? My big take away from yesterday was that he said, hey, what I said in that 448-page report, I meant it. You know, here's the deal, when I made this decision to run for president, it wasn't going to be about impeachment. It was going to be about plans, about what's broken, plans to fix it, how we build a grass roots movement to make it happen. Then the Mueller report came out 42 days ago. I sit down and start reading it. You may be one of the only ones. I read into the night, into the next morning. When I hit page 448, it was clear to me. We needed three things. The first one was a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election for the purposes of helping Donald Trump get elected. Right. Part two, candidate Donald Trump welcomed the help. Yeah. Part three, when the federal government tried to investigate part one and part two, Donald Trump did everything he could to derail, stop, halt, obstruct that investigation. Right. That's a violation of the law. If he were anyone other than president of the United States, he would be in handcuffs and indicted. Mueller served that up and says basically by the time you get to the end of the report, there are the facts, multiple examples of obstruction of justice. I can't indict. Right. It's up to congress. I came up with the same conclusion, senator. So I read that and I thought, you know, I didn't take an oath to support Donald Trump. I took an oath to support the constitution of the united States So impeachment it is. Yeah. I was watching him. Basically what you just said is of course correct. He didn't say anything different from what was in the report. Yet this as unnerved Donald Trump. He was really freaking out today about this which leads me to think all these hearings that we're going to have on television, whether impeachment or not, is going to verbally explain what's in the report and show the evidence of how Mueller came to the conclusions that he came to so that Americans can actually hear -- not read -- what went on. Right. Right? Yep. So do you think I'm right that that it really unnerved Donald Trump? Didn't he end up calling himself a liar this morning? That weird tweet. He tweeted and said that wasn't right. It was a weird tweet. That is a tweet he took down. I don't understand how if everything he tweets is part of the American -- It's the presidential record. You can't take down a presidential tweet, man. You said this was the official record. What are you doing? Put that tweet back! When he says when Russia

