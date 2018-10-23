Transcript for Sen. Jeff Flake on Sen. John McCain: 'I miss him horribly'

We're back with senator Jeff flake. Meghan? Yeah. I want to say there is no audience like this on C-SPAN. I'm very happy you're here. Look. This -- I was so happy you were here for my birthday. We are old family friends. I saw you the day before my dad died. You were up in sonoma with me, and I don't want to reveal the conversations we had, but one of them was about you being on the field when congressman Scalise was shot. You recently just had a man who was indicted for threatening to kidnap you and your family. We come from the same school of thought that politics should not be personal. It certainly shouldn't be violent. We should have more in common than apart. I'm so sad you're leaving office. I'm so sad. It's terrible. The threats -- if you express any thought about something, you get them from the right and from the left. Welcome to "The view." Yeah. And your father during the campaign for president, when he -- when the woman denigrated Barack Obama and he took the mic and said, no. He is a decent man, you contrast that with what would happen today if that same thing happened, and that's where we have gone. Yep. Your political opponent is somehow your enemy. Mm-hmm. And I mentioned on the ball field that day as I turned and Steve Scalise was shot and somebody yelled shooter, shoot I turned toward the dugout and watched the bullets pitch off the gravel in front of me. I thought, why us? Why? How could somebody look at a bunch of middle-aged men playing baseball and see the enemy? That's where we have come in politics. They see the power behind that. They see you guys have power. That's the part that makes them crazy I guess. It's out of control right now. It is. Can we reel it back? I think so, but it has to come by example, and it won't come as long as the president continues to denigrate people and ridicule people. Stay in and fight. I can tell you this. There is no room for trump skreptics, let alone trump critics in Republican primary these days. That's unbelievable. And that's the way it is in Arizona. That's on us also. That's on us the voters because we allowed this to happen. Moderate Republicans, come out, come out, please come out wherever y'all are because we desperately, desperately need you. We understand that you're old family friends, and you have brought something for Meghan. Well, let me just say before I get this -- if John McCain could have put "The view" on in the senate cloak room he would have every day. There was nothing that made him happier than to talk about your success. Who is the John McCain in the Republican party who is in the quitting? Ben is a thoughtful guy, and there are some who will rise up. We have to. We have no choice. Somebody needs to rise up, but let me just say, I spent time with John mrk cane campaigning or traveling overseas or whatever, nothing made him happier than to get calls from his family and to see him light up like that, I just -- I miss him horribly. I do too. I know you do too. I wanted to bring you. You're such a good friend. You just are. You're so great. Oh, yes. Thank you so much. I love the flowers. I keep cactuses all over my apartment. I want you to know my wife is here in the audience and we took your advice for your birthday and made a contribution to the John McCain chair. Thank you very much. You're welcome. Will you be visiting Iowa or New Hampshire in 2020? I have been to New Hampshire a couple of times, but just for the weather. Really. I do hope that somebody runs on the Republican side. If nothing else -- Maybe you. Come back. We used to be what we will be back, and decent politicians. Come back. Come back. We might not agree on a whole lot of stuff, but you are an honorable man, and that is what politics is lacking. We want to say thanks to senator

