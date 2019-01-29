Sen. Kamala Harris tackled questions on gender at Iowa town hall

More
"The View" co-hosts weigh in on the presidential candidate's response when asked about people who are skeptical of a woman becoming president.
7:51 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris tackled questions on gender at Iowa town hall

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60706570,"title":"Sen. Kamala Harris tackled questions on gender at Iowa town hall","duration":"7:51","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts weigh in on the presidential candidate's response when asked about people who are skeptical of a woman becoming president.","url":"/theview/video/sen-kamala-harris-tackled-questions-gender-iowa-town-60706570","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.