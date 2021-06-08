Transcript for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema defends her support of filibuster

You know, senator, I hear you about independent thinking. That's one thing, but ignoring history is another. The filibuster has a deep racial history, and it's really the favorite tool being used by racists for quite some time. It was used to stall the civil rights act of 1964. In the 1930s, Democrats actually used it to kill anti-lynching legislation which we still have trouble passing today, and it's being used by the Republican party today to suppress the voting rights of black people. So my question to you is in opposing the filibuster, you say that you support voting rights. You say you're behind voting rights. So what would you say to those like me who argue that protecting voting rights in this country is much more important than protecting a filibuster that's a relic of the Jim crow era? Well, the first thing I want to point out is that the filibuster itself is a tool, and like any tool, it has neither a positive or a negative value on its own. It's how we unite liez it that gives it value. Whether we're using the filibuster for good to stop legislation that's not helpful like we Democrats did in the senate last year when there was an attempt to pass police reform legislation that was inadequate, and that did not serve the needs of our country enough, or whether it's being used by Republicans to stop democratic priorities, people saying to not like the filibuster when they're the ones that want to pass the legislation, but when we're in the minority, being Democrats or Republicans, we use the filibuster a lot to force dying -- -- dialogue, bring people together and force changes. When we were doing that last year, we used the filibuster many, many times including once in the fall to stop legislation around covid relief that was inadequate, and because we used the filibuster to stop that legislation that was inadequate, the group came together, and we actually created a bipartisan piece of covid legislation we passed in December. Much more substantial, much more bipartisan, and it met the needs that our country had at that moment. I would argue the tool itself is neither negative or positive. It's how it's used, and I would want to make sure that we retain that tool so that in the future, if there were an attempt to get rid of things that are very important to me personally like women's health care decisions or protections for the lgbtq community, or protections for clean water and clean air, I would want to make sure we had that tool available to protect those things that are important to me and my constituents. You know, senator, I hear exactly what you are saying, and I understand what you mean. I really do because it is, you know, today it's on my team. Tomorrow it's on their team, but in this particular case, just to follow up on what sunny was trying to say, I think that voting rights are too crucial to just say, well, we need to keep it for when we need it. It's too important because if we don't have -- if everyone in the country is not able to vote, you don't have a country. Not only won't you have the filibuster. You won't have a country. So for me, it seems like it's an emergency right now that we get rid of the filibuster even though we might pay down the road, but if we don't have voting rights, what do we got? Nothing. You know, joy, I'm really glad that you followed up on this point. So I mentioned this in my op-ed in "The Washington post," if we were to eliminate the filibuster or create a so-called exception, which doesn't exist to you would have to limit the filibuster, which I'm a cosponsor of that legislation and I voted to support and advance it. Continue to do so. If you eliminate the filibuster to pass that piece of legislation, then in four years or any time when the other party gains control, without the filibuster in place, all of those voting rights protections could be easily wiped out with a simple majority vote, and you could have a nationwide ban on mail-in voting. You could have requirements for voter I.D. At every level of government for every election throughout the country. So the thing to remember, and I know this is -- this can be really hard to do when we're feeling really worried about what's coming right in front of us, is to think a couple years down the road on what it looks like if you remove this tool, this protection from the minority. What happens when you are the minority and that tool is no longer there to protect your rights. So the sense of urgency I think many of us share in wanting to protect voting rights, and we're all working to do this across the country, but eliminating this tool would result in very negative restrictions on voting rights in the future. So thinking about this from the long-term rather than the just right now term I think is really important, and it's the way that I'm viewing this discussion.

