Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she’s not changing parties

After the president signed his infrastructure bill, "The View" co-hosts react to Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema defending her negotiating style and saying she has no interest in switching parties.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live