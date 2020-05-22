Sen. Tim Scott on advice he's given Trump on racial disparities amid coronavirus

More
The South Carolina senator shares the advice he’s given the president to help black communities combat COVID-19 and on the Ahmaud Arbery case.
7:44 | 05/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Tim Scott on advice he's given Trump on racial disparities amid coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:44","description":"The South Carolina senator shares the advice he’s given the president to help black communities combat COVID-19 and on the Ahmaud Arbery case.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70838018","title":"Sen. Tim Scott on advice he's given Trump on racial disparities amid coronavirus ","url":"/theview/video/sen-tim-scott-advice-trump-racial-disparities-amid-70838018"}