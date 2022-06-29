Sen. Warnock says he stands with women of Georgia after Roe v. Wade overturned

Raphael Warnock tells "The View" about his Senate reelection bid against Herschel Walker and explains why he stands with Georgia women "who agree that Roe v. Wade should not have been overturned."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live