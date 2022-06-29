Will Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

"The View" panel reacts to a new video posted to Will Smith's social media of him apologizing to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian at the Oscars earlier this year and saying he's "deeply remorseful."

