Transcript for Sources claim Sen. Sanders said a woman can't win presidential election

So kids, I have to tell you mom and dad are fighting. Mom and dad are fighting. You know, tonight we are hours -- right now we're hours from the next democratic debate, and candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders seem to have some issues to work out. Warren confirmed rumors that back in 2018 Bernie told her he didn't think a woman could win the presidency. Bernie denies it saying he told her that you know who has a sexist, racist and he's a liar and he would weaponize everything he could, but he does believe a woman could win since Hillary beat you know who by 3 million votes last year. Right. Is this going to be a talking point? Is this more drama for the sake of drama? What's happening? The kids are fighting. Mom and dad are fighting. Warren kept this in her back pocket. She kept the receipts. They made this deal. Let's not tear each other apart, and then that happens. She's, like, well, fine, if you are going to play the game, then I will too. I'll make it difficult for you. They have to figure out how to handle this. I said, maybe they should team up and do it together. They're both splitting such a big pot of the vote right now, and I don't think either wants to give it up any time soon. I see Bernie as more Progressive than Warren. She seems to be more to the center. He calls himself a socialist. She calls herself a Democrat. Exactly. I think they're a bit different, but what's interesting is they did have this pact, and they have been friends for a long time, but when she found out that his surrogates were out there -- she said trashing her, she did come out and say, he doesn't think a woman can win, and I don't -- he's denying it, but I don't doubt that he perhaps said that. We have had 45 presidents. They have all been men, right? It's -- he may very well think They would rather vote for a 78-year-old socialist who just had a heart attack than a woman. I think that is probably accurate, but they have got to get it together. That's the truth. Because when you read Hillary's book, she does say that all of the innuendo and all of the Bernie Sanders attacks really led the way and paved the way for trump calling her crooked Hillary. So she thinks Bernie's attacks really harmed her. I don't see why this is big news. Two people are in a room -- It's big news because he hurt Let me finish my thought and I would love to hear what you have to say. Two people are in a room and someone says,do you think a woman can win the race in this country? Somebody says, I don't know about that. Everybody has conversations about that. Why is this a big story? It's a big story because he hurt Hillary Clinton so much in the last election. Yes, he did. And while he has a good reputation on capitol hill, he does as being a congenial senator with other senators, his supporters have a bad reputation meaning the Bernie bros. It's one of the few things that really connects liberal pundits and conservative female pundits together is just the level of misogyny. Look at Twitter, and the level of accounts they do directed towards specifically women, women in politics and women in political commentary. I'm sure I'll have my Twitter lit up on fire because of this, but he has a problem with women. Yeah. He has for a long time, and I think if Elizabeth Warren has this in her back pocket, all is fair in politics, and all is fair in love and war. I don't want another misogynist as president. No. Women in this country are sick of it, and I have always thought he has had a problem with women. Yeah. It's one of the things -- much like mayor Pete with black voters, this is his Achilles heel with female voters. I experienced it first hand. Yeah. When I did the Bill Maher show, he has no filter. What happened? I'll tell you. Please do. I was sitting on the bill Maher panel with him, and I was young. I was, like, 24, 25, and, you know, he was doing his thing. Did he tell you to shut up or something? We have shown a clip of it. He didn't realize I was sitting there or existed. It was, like, the, this, and I had to grab his hand and take it down, but, you know -- do I think he's purposely trying to make people feel bad? No, but it looks bad, and I think over time it becomes a narrative like you're saying, Meghan, and in this environment, it doesn't go well. It surprises me he has the following he does even with women when he does things like I just hope that when the candidate emerges whoever it is, maybe Biden, maybe klobuchar. I don't know who it will be yet, but I hope all the Bernie people get behind that candidate. They won't. They won't. I hope they are not as self-destructive as a lot of trump voters who vote against their own interests. For whatever it's worth, I had a conversation with a politician last night, and we were talking about the likelihood of there being a fractured convention. Everyone at this point should expect it because I don't think Bernie and his supporters are going to let this go much like they did last time, and again it will hurt the principle like he hurt Hillary Clinton. It's different. Now we have trump and we have to get rid of him. I agree with that, but Hillary's book, some of supporters took to harassing my supporters online. It got ugly and more than a little sexist. That's from Hillary, and remember in July 2016, Bernie stopped the roll call at the DNC, and I remember that very well. He finally pushed for Hillary Clinton to get the nomination, but he went so far as the roll call. It looked like he was sucking on a lemon. They were, like, showing her, and his brother made this whole thing. It wasn't the show of -- Solidarity. That I think she had hoped. Bernie bros if you are out there, keep your emails because you know I don't care, but this is really about the country. This is not -- this is not about being a bro or a girlfriend. It's not about any of that. If he's not the candidate, get your behinds in gear. Get your behinds in gear and stop pretending that you're looking for him to actually do something that's meaningful for everybody in the nation. Either we're going to try to make this change together whoever the person is or we're not, and it would be nice to do it with you, but we can do it without you. We don't want to, but you can't -- you can't do what you did four years ago. It's just not right.

