Transcript for Stacey Abrams discusses the possibility of becoming VP

So today -- today is presidents' day and while you're not running at the moment, at this very second you're not running, a lot of people want to see you on that ticket first as vice president -- And you said any democratic candidate can come and talk to you about being V.P. Explain to people why you say this. Okay. So the first time I was on here I got the question about running as V.P. During the primary and I very apparently famously said no because you don't run for second in a primary. However, because that conversation started, I'm now getting the question a lot from folks, and the answer is of course I would be honored to run for vice president with the nominee and -- Good. It's a bit disconcerting because it seems really obnoxious for me to say that out loud since no one's asked me. What I want people to understand -- The media. Exactly. The issue is as a woman of color, especially a black woman, this is an unusual position to be in for someone to be considered possibly the next vice president, and it would be doing a disservice to every woman of color, every woman of ambition, every child who wants to think beyond their known space for me to say no or to friend, oh, no, I don't want it. Of course I want it. Of course I want to serve America. Of course I want to be a patriot and do this work, so I say yes. Yes, very good. You also see yourself running as president too. Oh, absolutely. Again, when someone starts in the mail room and says I want to be the CEO, we never go, oh, my gosh, that's too much ambition. Why should we not want someone to have the power to fix the problems and the brokenness that we have. I want to do good and there's no stronger platform than president of the United States and that's a position I want to one day hold. So the presidential primary in Georgia is on March 24th. It is. I don't think you've endorsed a candidate yet, have you? I have not. Do you think you should? Why you like to? Would you like to do it here? This seems to be your job. You always ask me these questions. Why? What did I ask you last time? Do I want to be president. Oh did? I appreciate it. Here's my point. My job is to fix our democracy to make sure any person who wants to vote in America who is eligible has the right to vote, and my best service is to be in that neutral space where it's not about who the nominee is. It's about making sure no matter who the nominee is, any person who wants to vote can vote and that's what we're doing through fair fight 2020. I think that mission is very you have this mission and we had, I think, a pretty disastrous Iowa caucus. Yes. You're one of the many saying it's time for Democrats to change it up somehow. What do you suggest? I want to separate these two things. So the challenge in the Iowa caucus is a systemic challenge. We have to remember it not only happened in Iowa at the beginning of February, it happened in 2012 for Mitt Romney and Rick Santorum. It's a flaw in the system and that's one of the reasons the work we're doing is focusing on presidential primaries because we have to fix the systems. If the systems get fixed, everything else works. Then there's the fundamental issue of a caucus. A caulk Kuk is anti-democratic. You have to take off work, stand in a room for two hours and have nothing else on your plate. Congratulations to those who can participate but 12% of the eligible population participated in the Iowa caucuses. We need primaries. We need it to be a full contest where you can use the full apparatus of the elections to make a decision and we need those decisions to be made by more than a microcosm of America at the same time. Right now the results from the smallest states are being seen as predictive of America's values, and that's just not true. We've got 50 more contests coming. Right. We got a whole lot of people who want to be heard, and our responsibility is to not start telling people what they've decided before they've had a chance to vote. Exactly. That's right. You just said that much more eloquently than I've been able to say it weeks. 2020 candidate Mike Bloomberg recently donated $5 million to your organization, fair fight. That's the biggest donation you've received to this date. I've been asking this question a lot to a lot of people but I think it's an important question. Given that your goal is to make elections fair, with the $100 million that Bloomberg is spending on campaign ads and bypassing primaries and caucuses, it looks like it's not that much of a fair fight and it looks like if you have billions of dollars you can buy your way into the popularity and the election, how would you respond to that? I would separate these out. First of all, I'm grateful to any person who contributes to fair fight. We have more than 100,000 contributors. His check just had a few more zeros on it. We appreciate that because as I said, I'm not endorsing anyone. We are making sure that the infrastructure of democracy works. My job is to make sure no matter who shows up that they get to vote for whomever they want. Mike Bloomberg is running with I think we're down to 11 candidates. The people will decide if they think he needed to run a different race. That's their decision. My responsibility is to ensure that no matter how they decide and what they value that their vote gets heard.

