Transcript for Stacey Abrams on running for governor in Georgia

The race for Georgia governor is in the national spotlight since Republican candidate Brian Kemp was sued for voter suppression, and we're joined via satellite by the woman who wants to be the first black female governor in U.S. History, Stacey Abrams. So good morning, Stacey. Thank you. Good morning. So can you hear me? I can indeed. Excellent. So you're calling on your opponent to resign after an investigation found that he stalled 53,000 voter registrations because names don't exactly match each other. State I.D. Forms which is required under Georgia's exact match law. What do you think is going on here? Unfortunately, my opponent has been at this for several years. We sued him in 2016, and a federal judge found he illegally canceled 34,000 registrations using the exact same system. My worry is that he is using his position as secretary of state to tilt the playing field in his direction, and that undermines the public trust in our democracy. So I just wanted to make myself clear. He is running against you for governor. Yes. And overseeing state elections? Yes. He is both the player and the umpire. Why hasn't he recused himself? If he is really confident, why doesn't he recuse himself and see how the people vote? That's what we have asked for. In fact, Kris kobach in Kansas had to recuse himself because of a similar situation. Unfortunately, Brian Kemp has refused to do so. Wow. Go ahead, sunny. It's not just the exact match system. There seems to be unprecedented voter suppression in this race because I have been following it very closely. It looks like in October, the naacp filed a complaint saying that voting machines were incorrectly registering votes for Kemp as opposed to you by 30%. And senior citizens -- they were on a bus, and they were pulled over by local officials and removed and the Jefferson county administrator defended the removal arguing that the bus hadn't been authorized to take the seniors to the polls. Now president Carter, former president Carter has weighed in. He sent a letter to Kemp asking him to resign to foster voter confidence. Your race is so tight now. You're in a dead heat. Are you confident this will be a fair election, and do you plan if you lose the election? I plan to win the election, but I want to win it fairly. And the way to win it fairly is to make certain that we have integrity in our elections. Mr. Kemp has been sued multiple times over the last eight years. He put someone in jail for helping her blind father vote. He has been -- What? -- Sued by multiple organizations because he has been an architect of voter suppression. I want every eligible Georgian to cast their votes because we need to overwhelm the system with our democracy. Right. Do you think that Kemp's efforts -- do you think they are racially motivated? I don't question his heart. I do question the results, and we know that he is disproportionately purged voters of color, stopped voters of color, arrested voters of color, and that's problematic because regardless of his intent, the result is that racial bias has been injected into our system, and that undermines confidence in our democracy. Because he has said, just show up with an I.D. And you should be fine. He has said that. The problem is Georgia has 159 counties. That means thousands of volunteers who are going to independently and subjectively determine whether you meet the standard and if it's someone who doesn't like you because of something you did to them, they may decide you don't meet the standard. We shouldn't have a subjective form of democracy. We have rules and regulations and if you meet those rules, you should be allowed to vote without hurdles. This is Meghan McCain. Thank you for coming to the show. You have been endorsed by every town, an anti-gun organization. You say you're proud to have an "F" rating from the NRA, and Michael Bloomberg like him in support of taking away the ar-15, which is the most popular rifle in America, away from him. Do you like them supporting the ar-15? Let's be clear. I'm not anti-gun. My great-grand mother taught me how to shoot when I was 15 in Mississippi. I don't hunt because I mostly eat chicken and that seems mean. However, I know that the most responsible gun owners understand that they have the responsibility for the firearms, and making sure that only responsible people have those firearms. That's why I believe in a background check. I believe in a three-day waiting weird. I believe those who commit domestic violence and stalking should not have access to weapons. I do not believe like weapons of mass destruction like the ar-15 belong in civilian hands. I have shot an ar-15, and I think you probably have too, and while it's an amazing amount of power, it also is an amazing amount of destruction, and there is very little that can be done to prevent vulnerable communities. I do appreciate your honesty, and I assume by banning it, you would be rounding them up. Around 61% of U.S. Rifle sales would be rounding them up from civilians in Georgia that own it? We have had a ban on assault weapons before the united States, and I think that we should do it again. I think there has to be a conversation about how it's accomplished because we have to recognize that this is a national conversation, but I do want to push back on any notion that I believe that the second amendment is not the law of the land. I support the second amendment. We buy my father rifles every Christmas and a gun cabinet was his gift a couple of years ago. It is possible to believe in responsible gun ownership and to believe that there should be regulations on that. Anthony Scalia said that, and we have to believe as a nation that when our nation is vulnerable, when you can't go into a synagogue or a church or a school without fear for your life, there is something wrong with our system of gun ownership. I appreciate your honesty that you want to ban it. This is joy. Hi, Stacey. So in light of the synagogue shooting that we have talked about how much trump is spanning the racial and anti-semitic flames, Sarah Sanders says it's ridiculous to connect him to the shootings, okay? Should we be holding him accountable for at least part of the blame? What do you think? I wrote a book called "Minority leader," and it's about the words we use and the way we carry ourselves. If you want to stand in a position of leadership, you are responsible for people following what you say and what you do. I'm not going to blame anyone except for the person, that monster, who committed that crime, but I will hold all leaders to account for how they either contribute to or help defuse the air and the notion of fear that is invading our country, and that they shouldn't be seen as belonging to America. A lot of their silence. It's not just what they say, but what they don't say. I would agree. So thank you, Stacey Abrams. I had more to ask. I know you did, but keep fighting that good fight. Regardless of the outcome of the next little while, keep fighting the good fight because we need people who are willing to stand up and say, I get it, but here's how we can fix this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.