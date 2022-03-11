Stephen Merchant shares hilarious moment he met Christopher Walken for ‘The Outlaws’

The comedian tells "The View" about his series, which follows a group of misfits sentenced to community service for the crimes they committed and his thoughts on the drama surrounding the Oscars.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live