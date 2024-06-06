Steve Toussaint talks new season of 'House of the Dragon'

Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, shares what to expect from his character in the upcoming season and addresses critics of his casting.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live