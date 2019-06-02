Transcript for Takeaways from President Donald Trump's State of the Union

So last night was trump's second state of the union address, and before we get into how we think he did, I want to show one moment that made both sides of the aisle get up on their feet. Watch. Exactly one century after congress passed the constitutional amendment giving women right to vote, we also have more women serving in congress than at any time before. Okay, so wait a minute. Is he so clueless that he actually thinks that the reason there are women in congress in these numbers is because he did something right? Yeah. It's the opposite. Yeah. He's taking credit when he really should take the blame. Am I wrong about this? Yeah. I thought they were trolling him. I think they were. I think they were, right? They ran because they didn't like his policies. A lot of them. I found it to be just an empowering moment for women. I saw like trump ae not going to be in office forever and so there were a number of moments -- He's not? We do have term limits. I thought it was a moment we could get on our feet and be proud of how far we've come. Obviously I think the Republican party has a lot of work to do to get women to run and to win. Isn't it unbelievable, the two sides. For me, I agree with your assessment that I did think it was trolling on their part. By the way, take the moment when it comes. State of the unions are so much a part of sort of signaling your politics in one way or another to your base of supporters. Yeah. He did that. And they did as well, even just wearing the white suits. Make no mistake, these are liberal democratic women. So for me as a woman, when you see women not applauding for the 20-week abortion ban which by the way 70 to 80% of women, Democrat and Republican, in the country are against, this women's issue is complicated for me because I'm not a liberal woman. For me, I thought it was weird to see some people clapping when it's like for me I'd like to see more conservative women in my vain, more conservative women get elected. The wave of democratic congressman who were recently elected, they were in the right taking in their moment last night. I was up late last night. I understand what you're saying. I like the idea that women a there but I don't want somebody like Sarah Palin or Michele Bachmann. Women's issues be convoluted, like all women vote the same way, feel the same way about abortion. Look at this table. I think it's misguided to have this applause for the president at the same time because this wave was real and it was a mass rejection of him by so many women com up. By the way, as conservative women, we need to see this bright and clear. There are not a lot of Republican women getting elected. I don't remember the exact numbers. It's like a four to one ratio. Why is that? Why don't conserve women like you go out there and call it what it is, that the emperor is wearing no clothes. And can they be elected though? I don't know if this fever because the trump fever is loud and strong. Over 80% of Republicans support president trump. For me, I'm a classic jack Kemp conservative and I can't get on board with this populous phenomenon. It was weird to see Republicans by the way clapping against trade. We're supposed to be the party of free trade. Why did they do that? Because the party has reinvented itself in the world of trump. What's the purpose of that when I have this wonderful job here at "The view"? Exactly. Really, both sides are going after that, right? The address was received far better than his first state of the union. Some called it reagan-esque. Really? Yes. It was very -- Let me show you something before you talk. Sorry. Economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations. Year after year capitalist Americans are murdered by criminal illegal aliens. In the past, most of the people in this room voted for a wall, but the proper wall never got built. I will get it built. First of all, let me just say that there's so many things to say in those three things he just said. Number one was the -- let's go for the wall. The majority of Americans don't want the wall. They think it's stupid. Then crime amongst illegal or legal immigrants is so far down that mostly it's Americans who are committing Americans in this country. That's a lie. The other one about the investigations, does the name Richard Nixon ring a bell? Nixon said enough with the watergate, and less than 200 days later he was gone. Yeah. So these investigations, that train has left the station, honey, and there's nothing you can do about it. You know what, look -- That was very -- my takeaway, I thought it was kind of a dark speech. It seemed to be at the beginning about unity and I was like, this sounds pretty good. It was reagan-esque in that sense but then it took a turn when he started talking about the wall. He wasn't really reading the room well. I felt like that's when people were like -- it didn't have that you lie moment but people started grumbling a lot. I felt that there were a lot of lies there. He started talking about undocumented immigrants and he was using that term illegal alien. He sort of resurfaced that. People are not illegal. Acts are illegal. I think we need to start saying that more and more and more. It's about undocumented immigrants. That was the first thing that I noticed. Then he starts talking about undocumented immigrants, you know, committing more crime. Well, no, 44 -- it's less -- I think the stats are they commit about 44 -- they're less likely to commit -- there were about 44% less likely to be incarcerated than native born Americans so that's not true. Keep in mind the room in the audience for 2020, a lot of the candidates who have already announced and will more than likely be announcing so this was virtue signaling which says a lot about immigration. I'm going to butcher this. Excuse me, I was up late on the coverage of this. The politicians with their walls and guarded security, that is a siren call to his base that's watching right now and I think it started out, I agree with you, I was like, who doesn't love astronauts and veterans and men who stormed the beaches of normandy. Those are all wonderful things I think everyone can get behind, and then intervened were his policies and virtue signals for 2020 which is Normal for a president to do. What was hard for me last night, I was prepping and getting ready and reading my notes beforehand and I get a notice that president trump had a meeting with the network heads a he had called sen chuck Schumer a nasty son of a bitch, Joe Biden dumb, said disparaging things once again of my father who passed five and a half months ago. So for me when he's talking about we must reject the politics of revenge, politics and retribution, you aren't being bipartisan near hours earlier obsessing over people you consider your enemies. For me it was a kabuki theat virtue signal. The entire speech last night towards his base, please don't sit here and tell me you are grasping for bipartisanship when chuck schumers a son of a bitch and my father is, quote, bombed -- To go after somebody who's dead, my god. I D't know why he keeps bringing it up because what do you gain by that, even if you're in his base. They don't care. What about the lies that are immediately fact-checked. I would think at this point, especially the lies about the wall, the lies about immigration, the lies about -- he also said this, he said, oh, by the way, I want more legal immigrants common to the country than ever before. He has the lowest C for legal immigration. He only wants 30,000 legal immigrants to come. That's the lowest in U.S. History. He doesn't want them from any countries except the people -- Doesn't his base read. Meghan's right -- They know it's lies. Go ahead. Can I speak now? Yeah. The state of the union at least for me is a time to find unifying messages and it's a time when you're the president you won the election, you have the platform. Obama talked about health care, moment famously when someone said you lied. There were strong moments last night. It was less about trump for me and more about inspiring stories and the guests invited to the speech that gave me chills. One of those was this moment that's never happened in the state of the union where a happy birthday was sung to Judah Samet who turned 81 yesterday. He survived the mass shooting at the tree of life synagogue. I think we have a clip of that if we can play it. We don't have a clip. We don't. Well, there was that moment and there was also Alice Marie Johnson talking about criminal justice reform. There he is. I don't know if we have the clip. In 1997 Alice was sentenced to life in prison as a first-time, nonviolent drug offender. In June I commuted Alice's sentence. She is a terrific woman, terrific. Alice, please. I think there were some moments that if you could step away and say, loo -- I want to give him credit, trust me, but I can't. If you can focus on some things that areigger than the president right now. But political props, why is that -- Talking about criminal justice -- We're actually going to come

