Transcript for Tammy Duckworth on US unemployment and Biden's VP options

Something you said and I'd love to ask you about this, if we can't really re-open the country without testing, shouldn't testing be free, and who pays for the president's daily tests? Well, the taxpayers pay for the president's daily tests, and I do think that testing should be free and widespread mainly because the people that desperately need it the most are minority populations and especially lower income workers who can't afford the tests. In Illinois for example, African-Americans are 15% of our population, yet they're over 35% of the covid positive cases. If you are a cafeteria worker, if you are a janitor, if you are someone who's working at McDonald's supplying my family with the chicken McNuggets that keeps my daughters from melting down and a test kit costs 60 bucks, you're not going to get tested. You're going to show up for work even though you think you may be sick because there are no other options. If we really truly want to stop the spread of the virus we need to make sure there's widespread and free testing and widespread personal protective equipment available for everyone who has to work in these jobs that involve contact with other people. Senator, the white house is bracing for an unemployment rate that could pass 20%. That would be higher than one seen during the great with a $2 trillion stimulus bill passed and congress looking at even more aid, you are calling on changes. What exactly is it that you're looking for? Well, there are several things that I'm pushing for the next stimulus package. The next thing that I'm working on right now is allowing newborn babies who are born in 2020, for their parents to claim the $500 dependent's stimulus money for them. The bill that we passed the last time is all based on when you can turn in your irs, your tax returns, and babies who were born this year don't technically count for the irs until you claim them next year in your 2020 tax return, so the newborns act that I have introduced will allow for families to claim that $500 for their dependents who were born this year right away, because parents can't wait until next year for money to buy diapers and formula and car seats and all of that. I'm also working on a bill to provide more funding for small business programs, especially title 7 programs that allow businesses to access funds to help them with their payroll and their overhead and all of those things that you need in order to stay open. In Illinois, small business is 95% of our employers so we need to make sure we help small businesses if we want people to get back to work. Okay, let's talk about something that makes me feel somewhat optimistic, the fact that November will come and there will be an election, and maybe we can get him out of the white house. So there are rumors swirling around that Joe Biden is seriously looking at you as his vice presidential candidate. So I have two questions, are you interested in being the vice president, and in fact, have they been vetting you at all so that we can even get more excited? Well, joy, let me just start off by saying that my focus is on getting Joe Biden elected. As you, I am frustrated with Donald Trump and his failure of a regime of an administration in the white house. So I would do whatever I need to do to help Joe Biden get elected so that we can finally turn the corner in this country and get back on the path where we need to be. I'm sure that they have their own process as to how they're going to select the vice president and I will lead them to it. Just having my name mentioned in the same breath as the chairwoman of the Tammy caucus in the senate, Tammy Baldwin and Amy klobuchar is really breathtaking for me. So I'll lead the Biden camp to their process and in the meantime I'm going to work as hard as I can to get Joe Biden elected. Senator, there's been a call for vice president of color to be considered by the Biden campaign. What are your thoughts about that? I think it's long overdue. I think that it's long overdue to have women and people of color, to have equal representation in our nation's government, you know. If you look at the senate, there are more white men named Jonathan there are senators of color in the United States senate. You know, while we have a large number of women senators, we're nowhere near 51% of the united States senate. We need more diversity and representation, not just in the senate, not just in the white house, not just -- but also in the C suites of our corporate headquarters, in the Pentagon at the very top levels. Only when we have true diversity in our government will America be as strong as she can possibly be because then she would truly reflect the people who live here and all the strength that all of us bring to the table. Let me also ask you this, last week Tara reade who has accused Joe Biden of sexual assault in 1993 spoke for the first time publicly about the allegation, saying he should not be running on character and he should withdraw from the race. Vice president Biden has said the incident never happened. You said all women should be heard, and now that you have heard what she said, should -- do you think Biden should withdraw from the race? I've consistently said that all victims should be heard. I've also said that these allegations should be investigated and that is what's ongoing now. And I do think that, you know, vice president Biden has addressed these allegations and he has called for the archives to release his senate personnel records which I think would be an important next step. So I do think we should continue with the investigation but I think he has addressed these allegations directly and I'm glad that he's done that. But I do think that as we move forward we need to be sure that make sure that all women know that they have a right to be heard and that these allegations should always be investigated. Well, thank you, senator Tammy Duckworth. You -- you're all that.

